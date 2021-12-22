Munster counties spend €5.4m preparing for 2021 GAA championships

Inter-county spend across the six Munster counties is up slightly on last year, but the combined €5.4m total is still way below pre-pandemic splurging on county teams.

Figures released in recent weeks show the six Munster counties spent a combined total of €5.42m readying their respective teams during the 2021 season, an increase of €460k - or 9% - on the 2020 total of €4.96m.

The 2021 total of €5.4m includes money spent during the final six weeks of the 2020 inter-county season given last year’s county board accounts did not include expenditure beyond October 31. But despite this year’s figures incorporating spend across two seasons, expenditure on inter-county teams remains way down on the 2019 total of €7.94m.

Limerick were the sole county in Munster to record a spend of over €1m in their 2021 end of year accounts, their €1,321,258 total including the latter stages of the county’s 2020 All-Ireland winning campaign. Limerick’s €1.3m spend represented a €314k increase on last year.

Cork were the second highest spenders in Munster, their inter-county team expenses total coming in at €1,210,068, a marginal increase on last year’s €1,171,084. Catering (€241,458) and players travelling expenses (€259,964) accounted for just over 40% of the Cork total. Matchday travel and overnight costs were almost halved from €25,338 down to €13,300.

In Tipperary, team costs rose by 14% from €778,713 in 2020 to €890,581 this year, whereas in Kerry, team expenses fell by 6% from €780,950 to €738,448 in 2021.

This year’s truncated National League campaign saw Kerry’s accommodation and travel spend for the League competition, across both codes, fall by 68% to €23,315.

With Kerry’s €738k 2021 total representing a 50% drop on the 2019 €1.4m spend, Kerry county board treasurer Tom Keane said the continued savings in preparing teams across recent seasons has been “phenomenal”.

“Much of these savings have been down to the cooperation of team managers who like everyone else have had to tighten the belt when it comes to sharing a financial burden. We really only have been spending what we have been generating,” said Keane.

“Our managers are appreciative of the difficult financial times we are in and last year helped us carry this burden to ensure we kept our heads above water.”

Waterford, along with Kerry, were the only other Munster county to record a drop in team costs. Their inter-county spend came in at €618,362, a fall of €87,000 on last year. The spend on the senior hurlers increased from €398,483 to €444,191, but there were significant savings on the football side as the €100,000 total represented a drop of €114,000 on the previous year.

Clare’s team expenditure jumped by €123,000 to just over €642,000 for 2021.