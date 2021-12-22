GAA not expecting further Government curveballs

The GAA don’t expect to be surprised by any sudden suspension of their games by the Government, as they were earlier this year.

Ten days after releasing their 2021 master fixtures list last year, the Government pulled the exemption for senior inter-county matches to be played without informing Croke Park.

The GAA discovered in February that they had lost its exemption status under the previous Level 5 Covid restrictions with fixtures placed on pause until May.

Asked if they have been given reassurances that they will be informed better by the Government, GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill said: “They haven’t specifically given us that commitment but we made our points known and we’d be hoping for better communication this year.

“We’re not sufficiently arrogant to suggest we should be the first people the Government call when they change regulations.

“There are much bigger fish out there than the GAA’s master fixtures plan but there probably are better communication routes in place than perhaps this time last year.”

Other than cutting crowd sizes in half or to 5,000, whichever is smaller, until the end of January, there has been no indication from the Government that they are looking to suspend games or put them behind doors.

“If government restrictions change, we’ll react. But for the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any sign of games themselves being prevented,” said McGill who added: “From day one, we said as an association that we would follow whatever the Government regulations were.

“If we were allowed to play our games, we would play them. If we were not allowed to play them, we won’t play them.

“In terms of attendances etc, we took a principled decision a long time ago that even behind closed doors the games would go on so to that extent I don’t think anybody is talking about games not taking place at the moment.

“If that conversation does start we have to recalibrate, for sure.”

The GAA will not allow a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final saga that gave would-be champions Tyrone an additional 13 days to overcome a Covid outbreak.

In updated regulations released yesterday — along with the 2022 master fixtures list — the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will only delay All-Ireland finals by more than seven days.

Previously, semi-finals had also been included as exceptions.

Originally scheduled to be played on August 15, the Tyrone-Kerry game was initially pushed back by a week but Tyrone insisted they were not in a position to play at that stage.

However, Tyrone were later afforded more time after Kerry officially called for the game to be played and it was eventually staged on August 28.

“I think across the board we’ve had to deal with postponement requests and a lot of them have come to counties and we have helped them with those,” McGill stated.

“One of the things we learned was to have tighter regulations.

“I wouldn’t like to specifically attribute it to Tyrone, I just think you have to have strong regulations around postponements and I think the change in wording around that is designed to make it fairer for everyone involved.”