Provincial bosses have fixed a number of their pre-season outside of traditional weekend slots
Munster GAA chiefs get creative with January schedules
Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 12:22
John Fogarty

Weekday night lights beckon for the two Munster pre-season competitions with just over half of the games taking place outside the weekend.

Waterford and Clare’s McGrath Cup opens up 2022 in the province with Jack O’Connor marking the start of his third spell as Kerry manager with a clash against Limerick in Tralee on Wednesday, January 5.

A day later, Keith Ricken makes his debut as Cork senior football manager with a trip to Miltown Malbay to face Colm Collins’s Clare.

The Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup begins with the meeting of new managers, Stephen Molumphy and Colm Bonnar, as their Kerry and Tipperary sides meeting in Tralee on January 8.

As Cork’s senior hurlers are planning to be on a team holiday next month, they are not involved so All-Ireland champions Limerick face the winners of Kerry/Tipperary with Clare and Waterford facing off in the other semi-final on January 14.

On Sunday January 9, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Munster club senior hurling final between Kilmallock and Ballygunner. The football equivalent, which sees St Finbarrs face Austin Stacks, is scheduled for January 16 with a venue and time still to be decided.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup.

Quarter-Final – Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Saturday January 8.

Semi-Final – Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm Friday January 14.

Semi-Final – Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm Friday January 14.

Final – Saturday January 22.

McGrath Cup.

Group 1.

Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field 2pm Sunday January 2.

Clare v Cork, Miltown Malbay 7pm, Thursday January 6.

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn 7pm, Tuesday January 11.

Group 2.

Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, 7pm Wednesday January 5.

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale 2pm, Sunday January 9.

Tipperary v Kerry, Dr Morris Park 7pm, Wednesday January 12.

Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners, Saturday January 15.

AIB Munster Club SHC final.

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.30pm, Sunday January 9.

AIB Munster Club IHC final.

Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry), TUS Gaelic Grounds 1.30pm Sunday January 9.

AIB Munster Club JHC final.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Mallow 1.30pm, Sunday January 9.

AIB Munster Club SFC final.

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St Finbarrs (Cork), Sunday January 16 Venue and time TBC.

AIB Munster Club IFC final.

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare), January 15/16 Venue and time TBC.

AIB Munster Club JFC final.

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary), January 15/16 Venue and time TBC.

