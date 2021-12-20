Munster GAA chiefs get creative with January schedules

Weekday night lights beckon for the two Munster pre-season competitions with just over half of the games taking place outside the weekend.
Waterford and Clare’s McGrath Cup opens up 2022 in the province with Jack O’Connor marking the start of his third spell as Kerry manager with a clash against Limerick in Tralee on Wednesday, January 5.
A day later, Keith Ricken makes his debut as Cork senior football manager with a trip to Miltown Malbay to face Colm Collins’s Clare.
The Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup begins with the meeting of new managers, Stephen Molumphy and Colm Bonnar, as their Kerry and Tipperary sides meeting in Tralee on January 8.
As Cork’s senior hurlers are planning to be on a team holiday next month, they are not involved so All-Ireland champions Limerick face the winners of Kerry/Tipperary with Clare and Waterford facing off in the other semi-final on January 14.
On Sunday January 9, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Munster club senior hurling final between Kilmallock and Ballygunner. The football equivalent, which sees St Finbarrs face Austin Stacks, is scheduled for January 16 with a venue and time still to be decided.