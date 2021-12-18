Tipp star O'Brien off but Ballina too good for Mount Sion

Munster Club JFC semi-final: Ballina (Tipperary) 0-16 Mount Sion (Waterford) 2-5.

Despite losing inter-county star Steven O'Brien to a straight red card after only two minutes, Tipperary champions Ballina proved far too strong for Mount Sion of Waterford in the Munster JFC semi-final at Borrisoleigh on Saturday.

O Brien was dismissed by referee Cormac Dineen for a heavy frontal tackle on Mount Sion’s Martin O'Neill, yet the Ballina lads dictated the pace throughout. They led 0-3 to 0-1 at the water break and might have had a goal but a Mikey Breen shot was well saved by Mount Sion goalie Richard Roche after 3 minutes.

Ballina were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 24 minutes when two defenders collided presenting Evan Curran with the chance to blast home a Mount Sion goal, but Ballina recovered well, and with Eoghan Power, Mikey Breen and Matthew Power leading by example they were 0-9 to 1-2 ahead at the break.

Mount Sion were making no headway against determined Ballina defending but once more the Waterford lads were handed a lifeline when Stephen Roche set up Ian O'Regan for their second goal leaving them only two points adrift at the second water break, 2-3 to 0-11.

Ballina were showing no signs of weakening and were leading 0-14 to 2-4 when Mount Sion lost Martin F O Neill to a second yellow card after 57 minutes and in injury time they were down to thirteen players when Peter Penkert followed him, also for a second yellow card, leaving Ballina comfortably through to the final.

O'Brien will be a huge loss in the final for Ballina who had big games from Tom Lee, Willie Connors, Mikey Breen, Eoghan Power and Matthew Power. Mount Sion’s best were Stephen Roche, Ian O Regan, Austin Gleeson, and Tommy McGrath.

Scorers for Ballina: M Power (0-4, frees), E Power (0-4), M Breen (0-3), F Looney (0-2). A Hanley, T Lee, D Finnerty (0-1 each).

Mount Sion scorers: I O'Regan, E Curran (1-0 each); A Gleeson (0-2,1f), M F O Neill (0-2, frees), S Roche, (0-1).

BALLINA: M McKeogh; S Loughran, J O Brien, T O Halloran; W Connors, T Lee, M Grace; S O Brien, G Kealy; A Hanley, M Breen, E Power; D O Meara, M Power, F Looney; Subs: J Hanley for O Halloran (38), D Grace for A Hanley (48), D Finnerty for Looney (51), P O'Donovan for M Power (61).

MOUNT SION: R Roche; M Daykin, T McGrath, C Sauvage; S Roche, I O Regan, P Penkert; L O Brien, D Power; A Gleeson, M F O Neill, E Curran; M O Neill, J Kennedy, I Sinnott.

Subs: B Flanagan for M O Neill (2), I Galgey for Curran (33), J Gleeson for Sinnott (40)

Referee: C Dineen (Cork).