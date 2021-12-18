Tipp star O'Brien off but Ballina too good for Mount Sion

Tipp midfielder will miss provincial decider against Kerry side Gneeveguilla
Tipp star O'Brien off but Ballina too good for Mount Sion

OFF: Tipp powerhouse Steven O'Brien was red-carded early Saturday in the Munster Club JFC semi

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 19:55
Michael Dundon

Munster Club JFC semi-final: Ballina (Tipperary) 0-16 Mount Sion (Waterford) 2-5.

Despite losing inter-county star Steven O'Brien to a straight red card after only two minutes, Tipperary champions Ballina proved far too strong for Mount Sion of Waterford in the Munster JFC semi-final at Borrisoleigh on Saturday.

O Brien was dismissed by referee Cormac Dineen for a heavy frontal tackle on Mount Sion’s Martin O'Neill, yet the Ballina lads dictated the pace throughout. They led 0-3 to 0-1 at the water break and might have had a goal but a Mikey Breen shot was well saved by Mount Sion goalie Richard Roche after 3 minutes.

Ballina were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 24 minutes when two defenders collided presenting Evan Curran with the chance to blast home a Mount Sion goal, but Ballina recovered well, and with Eoghan Power, Mikey Breen and Matthew Power leading by example they were 0-9 to 1-2 ahead at the break.

Mount Sion were making no headway against determined Ballina defending but once more the Waterford lads were handed a lifeline when Stephen Roche set up Ian O'Regan for their second goal leaving them only two points adrift at the second water break, 2-3 to 0-11.

Ballina were showing no signs of weakening and were leading 0-14 to 2-4 when Mount Sion lost Martin F O Neill to a second yellow card after 57 minutes and in injury time they were down to thirteen players when Peter Penkert followed him, also for a second yellow card, leaving Ballina comfortably through to the final.

O'Brien will be a huge loss in the final for Ballina who had big games from Tom Lee, Willie Connors, Mikey Breen, Eoghan Power and Matthew Power. Mount Sion’s best were Stephen Roche, Ian O Regan, Austin Gleeson, and Tommy McGrath.

Scorers for Ballina: M Power (0-4, frees), E Power (0-4), M Breen (0-3), F Looney (0-2). A Hanley, T Lee, D Finnerty (0-1 each).

Mount Sion scorers: I O'Regan, E Curran (1-0 each); A Gleeson (0-2,1f), M F O Neill (0-2, frees), S Roche, (0-1).

BALLINA: M McKeogh; S Loughran, J O Brien, T O Halloran; W Connors, T Lee, M Grace; S O Brien, G Kealy; A Hanley, M Breen, E Power; D O Meara, M Power, F Looney; Subs: J Hanley for O Halloran (38), D Grace for A Hanley (48), D Finnerty for Looney (51), P O'Donovan for M Power (61).

MOUNT SION: R Roche; M Daykin, T McGrath, C Sauvage; S Roche, I O Regan, P Penkert; L O Brien, D Power; A Gleeson, M F O Neill, E Curran; M O Neill, J Kennedy, I Sinnott.

Subs: B Flanagan for M O Neill (2), I Galgey for Curran (33), J Gleeson for Sinnott (40)

Referee: C Dineen (Cork).

