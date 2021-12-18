TG4 to broadcast special tribute documentary on the life and times of the great Eamonn Ryan

TO anyone who knew him, Éamonn Ryan was respected and admired. To those who played for him and benefited from his wit and wisdom, he was truly revered.
He may be forever known as the manager of the Cork Ladies Football team that won 10 All-Ireland Championships. But ever before that remarkable run of success, he led an extraordinary life.
He played for Cork in the All-Ireland Final in the sixties. But it was as a manager that his gifts blossomed. It became his trademark to revive the fortunes of teams in the doldrums.
Every team he was with won championships. He inspired everyone who played under him, but he was humble about his own success. Éamonn Ryan’s life tells of the power of an exceptional mentor and teacher.
Among those sharing their personal recollections for the documentary of Éamonn are Cork Ladies Football stars Juliet Murphy, Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Nollaig Cleary, Valerie Mulcahy and Geraldine O'Flynn, former Cork players Billy Morgan, Dinny Allen, and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, plus Éamonn's family.
It will air next Thursday, December 30 at 9.20pm