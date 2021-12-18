TG4 to broadcast special tribute documentary on the life and times of the great Eamonn Ryan

Programme will air next Thursday, December 30th at 9.20pm
TG4 to broadcast special tribute documentary on the life and times of the great Eamonn Ryan

Eamonn Ryan

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 15:39
Tony Leen

TO anyone who knew him, Éamonn Ryan was respected and admired. To those who played for him and benefited from his wit and wisdom, he was truly revered. 

He may be forever known as the manager of the Cork Ladies Football team that won 10 All-Ireland Championships. But ever before that remarkable run of success, he led an extraordinary life. 

He played for Cork in the All-Ireland Final in the sixties. But it was as a manager that his gifts blossomed. It became his trademark to revive the fortunes of teams in the doldrums.

Every team he was with won championships. He inspired everyone who played under him, but he was humble about his own success. Éamonn Ryan’s life tells of the power of an exceptional mentor and teacher.

.

Among those sharing their personal recollections for the documentary of Éamonn are Cork Ladies Football stars Juliet Murphy, Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Nollaig Cleary, Valerie Mulcahy and Geraldine O'Flynn, former Cork players Billy Morgan, Dinny Allen, and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, plus Éamonn's family.

It will air next Thursday, December 30 at 9.20pm

More in this section

Sean Kelly 23/10/2021 GAA shortlist 'red' and 'green' plans for All-Ireland SFC restructure
Clough-Ballacolla v Kilmacud Crokes - 2021 AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Can Clough-Ballacolla deliver a Christmas miracle against Ballyhale Shamrocks?
Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title
<p>IMPRESSIVE: Gneeveguilla continued their fine run of form with a 14-point victory in the Munster Club JFC semi final.</p>

Impressive Gneeveguilla too strong for border rivals Boherbue

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices