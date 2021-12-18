Paul O’Keeffe hoping St Finbarr’s can ‘problem solve’ way to Munster final

The very first box the Barrs want to tick in tomorrow’s Munster club semi-final is to give a proper account of themselves.

You’d think something so basic would be towards the bottom of the Barrs’ Munster wishlist, way, way below victory and progression to the Munster decider in early January, but Paul O’Keeffe’s charges have not forgotten their last sojourn into the provincial arena and how chastening an afternoon that was for both them and the club.

Three years ago, and a fortnight after winning the club’s first Cork football title in 33 years, the Barrs travelled across the border to face Dr Crokes on the latter’s home patch.

It was a 60-minute horror show for the Cork champions as Crokes inflicted a 21-point 5-20 to 1-11 hammering. ‘Lewis Road massacre’ went the headline in this newspaper the morning after the game.

And given 14 of the players who featured in last month’s county final win were present inside the whitewash during that dreadful afternoon in the Kingdom three years ago, it should come as no surprise to hear that the Crokes walloping has been repeatedly mentioned within the Barrs camp in the build-up to tomorrow’s Munster semi-final against Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis. Because while they of course want to clear this weekend’s semi-final hurdle, at the very minimum they must achieve what they didn’t back in 2018 - that is to give a decent account of themselves.

“In 2018, it had been 33 years since we won the county and so there was a massive outpouring of emotion. The lads went away and celebrated the win, and I think the Crokes game was one that came way too early for us.

“Instead of having time to regroup and gather their thoughts a bit, the game was two weeks later and they met a Crokes team that was on fire. There was only going to be one outcome,” said manager Paul O’Keeffe.

“This time around, we were back training the Thursday after the county final and have trained well since. We have had the bones of two and a half weeks to prepare, so look, it is going well. It should be a different outing next Sunday, hopefully.

“A few of the lads have spoken about 2018 and how they were disappointed at coming away from Killarney feeling they should have done better. Fellas are a bit more focused this time around to give a proper account of ourselves.”

Victory over the Clare champions would advance the Barrs to the club’s first Munster football final since 1986 and eighth overall. Only the aforementioned Crokes and Nemo Rangers have appeared in more provincial football deciders than the Togher-based club.

So in the same way this current Barrs crop desperately wanted to prove they were no one-hit wonder by adding to their 2018 county title triumph, they now want to make their mark outside of the county so as to stand alongside the Barrs teams of the late 70s and early 80s.

“Being in Munster is bonus territory, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is less enthusiasm to push on. For this team, there is certainly a sense they want to try to compete with the teams of the past in terms of leaving a legacy behind them and creating their own bit of history for the club.

“There is massive history there and they know that to be treated as one of the great Barrs teams, there is a massive mountain to climb, but at least it gives you something to aim for.

“In saying all that, we are certainly not taking this weekend for granted. That would have been a lesson I learned when involved with UCC in 2011. Every team you play in the Munster club, they are all playing at a really high level.”

But whatever Éire Óg fire at the Barrs tomorrow in Páirc Uí Rinn, O’Keeffe is hopeful his players, the same as they did during the one-point win over Clon in the county final, will be able to “problem-solve” their way to victory.

“The feeling I get from the lads is that they can think it out in terms of the problem that is before them on the pitch, and that’s a real sign of a team that is maturing.

“We knew Clon were going to bring a defensive game and that is what Éire Óg will bring too. It won’t be identical but certainly they’ll pack the defence and make it difficult for us.

“Hopefully, we have played enough of those types of games over the last couple of years that we can figure out what to do on the day and break it down.

“If you get over the weekend, you have a Munster club final to be looking forward to in January. It would be a great event if we could get there, it would be brilliant.”