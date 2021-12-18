Wayne Quillinan and Austin Stacks don't want memorable journey to end

News emerged earlier this week of the fresh faces called into Jack O’Connor’s Kerry panel ahead of the 2022 season.

Among the cohort of Kingdom newcomers is the Austin Stacks trio of Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, and Greg Horan. Add in county final man of the match Joe O’Connor who was around the Kerry set-up last season and it brings to four Stacks’ Kerry representation.

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan doesn’t need reminding that it’s been a while since the Tralee club has had four players in with the county, a number that very much reflects their county championship form of recent weeks.

“It might be indicative of how well we progressed through Kerry, but the lads’ individual performances definitely merits Jack giving them a call.

And as a club, we are delighted to have the four of them in there,” said the county championship winning manager.

But pleased and all as Quillinan is for the quartet, he’s dearly hoping that club commitments will delay their Kerry involvement for another while yet.

Tomorrow afternoon in Tralee, Stacks chase after a first Munster final appearance in seven years. And it is this 2014 campaign they have leant on in preparation for Sunday’s visit of Newcastle West rather than their rushed entry into the 2019 provincial series.

The latter came about as a result of East Kerry winning that year’s county championship, Stacks’ club championship success from earlier in the 2019 season resulted in them getting the nod to represent the county in Munster as the divisional side could not compete.

But given East Kerry’s county final victory came just one week before the Kerry representatives were due out in Munster action, it left Stacks with an incredibly short window in which to ready themselves for the semi-final away to Nemo Rangers. And this lack of readiness was duly exposed on the day as Nemo scored a comfortable 2-17 to 0-5 win.

“This time around is a huge change from both a mental and physical point of view compared with 2019,” said Quillinan, who was also in charge two years ago.

“We only found out a week beforehand and so mentally, it was hard to get your head around the fact that in six days time you are going to be going up against a force like Nemo.

“Whereas this year, we have momentum behind us. We have won the club championship and county championship. Training is going well and fellas are very focused, so there is a huge difference between now and 2019.

“For the guys that were involved in the successful 2014 Munster campaign, the likes of Kerian Donaghy, Greg Horan, the Shanahans, Conor Jordan, and Fiachna Mangan, we’ll feed off their experience before Sunday’s game.

“They played Ballincollig in the Munster semi-final in Tralee in 2014 and that is what we have been talking about, how they addressed the semi-final off the back of a county final win. Their experience is valuable in the build-up to the Newcastle West game.”

To see off the Limerick champions, Quillinan is adamant Stacks will have to improve their scoring efficiency and their capacity to win the breaking ball in the middle third.

Certainly, their ruthlessness in front of goal during the county final win over Kerins O’Rahillys, particularly in the first-half, left a deal to be desired.

“I’d be fairly demanding of myself and our management team and we’d be fairly in-depth in our analysis, so there are a few key areas where we know we need to make gains. Our execution in front of goal was not good enough, so we have worked on that.

“We are getting ourselves into scoring positions, but are not then capitalising on that. I am managing and coaching for 14 years. You are always searching for a special group and that is what we have at the minute, a group that is so determined and wanting to be successful.

“It is a very tight-knit group and yes, winning is the ultimate goal, but the journey along the way and the memories you create with guys is also hugely important.

“That’s what we are doing at the minute and you just don’t want that journey to end. A big part of playing the game on Sunday is to be at training in the middle of next week.”