GAA shortlist Seán Kelly plan and Proposal B for All-Ireland SFC restructure

Versions of former GAA president Seán Kelly’s blueprint and Proposal B have been shortlisted as football championship options for Congress in February.

A meeting of management committee this evening were briefed on the task force’s red (Proposal B) and green (Kelly) plans. It is envisaged one will be endorsed by Central Council next month to be put on the Clár of Congress in Mayo with a mind to becoming the competition’s structure in 2023.