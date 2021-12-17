GAA shortlist Seán Kelly plan and Proposal B for All-Ireland SFC restructure

Versions of former GAA president Seán Kelly’s blueprint and Proposal B have been shortlisted as football championship options for Congress in February.
A meeting of management committee this evening were briefed on the task force’s red (Proposal B) and green (Kelly) plans. It is envisaged one will be endorsed by Central Council next month to be put on the Clár of Congress in Mayo with a mind to becoming the competition’s structure in 2023.
The green option is a variation of Kelly’s idea but not the updated version the Kerry native issued to the GAA. The outline remains similar: the retention of the Allianz League and provincial championships followed by round robin Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.
The red option retains the tenet that the provincial championships should be run in spring with the All-Ireland SFC run on the basis of the National League format.
A statement from the GAA read: “The guiding principles adopted by the work group in their consideration of proposals were to: raise standards by providing more games at an appropriate level for all teams, but especially developing counties; retain any positive aspects of the current structures where possible, ensure meaningless games/dead rubbers are kept to a minimum, fit the available calendar footprint, retain current number of opportunities to win a trophy and give all teams a chance of winning Sam Maguire and be easy to understand and have public acceptance.”
Counties will be briefed on the proposals from next week before Central Council make a decision on January 22.