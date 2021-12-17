History against Clare side but this is no bonus for Éire Óg

More than a few times in the last month the manager of the Éire Óg footballers, Paul Madden, has been told that whatever happens next is firmly in the realm of bonus territory.

Nothing more; nothing less, so much so it’s as if the Munster Championship didn’t matter.

He heard it after the Ennis side bridged a 15-year gap by winning the county final against a Kilmurry Ibrickane side that have been the dominant forces in Clare over the past 20 years; it was more of the same when everyone’s club of the year, Loughmore-Castleiney, were overcome after extra-time in the provincial quarter-final.

However, Madden’s answer at every turn has been to rail against such platitudes and instead speak of the ambition within the team to treat Munster with huge respect, but without fearing anything along the way.

“This ‘bonus territory’ talk is ridiculous,” he says. “We’re there in Munster because we’re merited county champions and were one of six teams that starting out with a chance in the province. Bonus would suggest we just arrived there by fluke.

“Beating Loughmore-Castleiney, who had gone 17 weeks on the bounce without losing, was huge. I think we deserved it, albeit after a titanic battle. Now we’re in a semi-final and it’s being touted as potential bonus territory to go down and play a Cork team in Cork, but I wouldn’t see it like that. That being said the club’s last trip to Cork in Munster was a tough day out.”

That was in 2006, when Madden was part of a squad routed 1-9 to 0-3 by a seasoned Nemo Rangers outfit, while it was even worse in 2000 when their Munster title hopes were ended by Nemo once more, this time on a 2-10 to 0-5 scoreline. This very poor record, when coupled with the stark reality that Clare champions have never beaten a Cork side in half a century of All-Ireland senior club competition illustrates how the weight of history is so much against Éire Óg this Sunday.

In that time Cork sides have beaten Clare’s representatives on 24 occasions — the only temporary respite coming in 1999 when Doonbeg drew with UCC in the provincial final, before being well beaten in the replay. Meanwhile, the storied St Finbarr’s sides of the 1970s and ‘80s had the upper hand on Clare sides on five occasions.

“I’m aware of all the history,” admits Madden, “and that the ‘Barrs are only club to win All-Irelands in both codes. And I know after winning a couple of Cork titles in the last few years that we’re up against a fine team.

“There’s no questioning their pedigree, but the funny thing about it is that our players don’t look at that. They look at the history they’ve set for themselves, whether it’s with college teams, or with Clare minor or senior teams when they’ve been competitive against Cork teams. They’re playing the Cork champions in Cork in a Munster Club semi-final, but the immediate history tells us we’ve already won a game in Munster,” he adds.

The Éire Óg squad includes Conal Ó hAiniféin and Eimhin Courtney who won Sigerson Cup medals with UCC in 2019, while players like Aaron Fitzgerald, David Reidy, and captain Gavin Cooney are no strangers to taking on Cork sides at senior inter-county level.

“There’s a good mix there,” says Madden. “We always had talent but talent won’t win you championships. You need to have a bit more. At the start of the year we looked at previous years and why we weren’t getting over the line.

“There was always something missing. We’ve had a good structure to our team this year — we’ve demanded workrate any day we’ve gone out and that has been the pure backbone of our team.

“You get into the Munster Club and you’re playing the best of the best. Loughmore-Castleiney had beaten Clonmel Commercials who are a serious team and St Finbarr’s have beaten Castlehaven and Clonakilty. Cork teams play with confidence and believe they are the best of what’s out there. The general public will believe that as well so we know the challenge ahead of us.

“If we turn up and play our style and impose ourselves, then we’re going to be in the fight right to the wire.”

History says otherwise, but then again Éire Óg’s coach Seanie Buckley knows all about taking down Cork opposition in Munster — he was top-scorer for Dromcollogher-Broadford when they edged out Nemo Rangers in the 2008 semi-final. Éire Óg would love some of that.

Meanwhile, a hamstring injury means St Finbarr’s midfielder Brian Hayes is “50-50” to make Sunday’s Munster club SFC semi-final.

This year’s Cork U20 football captain picked up the injury during the second half of the Cork county final three weeks ago, a game he was forced to depart after 43 minutes of action.

Barrs manager Paul O’Keeffe said on Wednesday: “It’ll be down to the wire with Brian, unfortunately. He is back and he is rehabbing. We’ll just have to see how he goes the next couple of days. I am not totally convinced he will get there.” If he is not deemed fit to take his place at midfield, the Barrs are likely to either bring Eoin Comyns from centre-forward to midfield or promote Luke Hannigan from off the bench.