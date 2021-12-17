Newcastle West stay local in drive for Munster SFC glory

In his address to last Monday’s Tipperary convention, county board chairman Joe Kennedy deemed it necessary to question if Tipperary clubs have any faith at all in coaches from their own club.

Across both codes in Tipperary, said Kennedy, there are countless examples of clubs bringing in managers not only from outside the club but from outside the county.

The Premier chairman commended double-winning county champions Loughmore-Castleiney for using coaches from within the club, before then asking if other clubs had no faith in their own coaches or “have we a shortage of qualified coaches within the county”.

No question but Kennedy would look approvingly on the Newcastle West management set-up who this weekend will attempt to steer the Limerick side past Kerry champions Austin Stacks and into the final of the Munster Club SFC.

Theirs is a management team made up entirely of locals, each one a native of the west Limerick town.

Wearing the main bib is Jimmy Lee, brother of Limerick senior football boss Billy, another brother, Joe, is one of the three coach/selectors in Jimmy’s backroom team. The other two are former Limerick footballer Stephen Kelly and former Limerick U21 manager Declan Brouder.

“There is a lot of talent within the club, whether it is coaches or administrators or players. I think it is important that we put out our own,” said Jimmy Lee of not straying outside the club when putting together his management team for the 2021 season.

“Every member of the management and backroom team are Newcastle West people. It isn’t ego or anything, it is just a statement of fact that the three lads — Joe, Stephen, and Declan — are good at what they do. To me, the three of them are the best in the business at this present moment in time. Why would we go externally? There were probably three or four more from within the club that we could have pulled in. There is a lot of talent within the club and a lot of people working behind the scenes to get it to where it is.”

Where they want to go on Sunday is into a Munster senior football final, somewhere no Limerick club has gone since Dromcollogher-Broadford were crowned provincial champions 13 years ago. Indeed, no Limerick side since Dromcollogher-Broadford in 2008 had managed to win a Munster club SFC fixture until Newcastle West scored a 0-8 to 0-6 win over The Nire of Waterford two weekends ago.

“Thirteen years is too long. But you have to look at the individual clubs, as well. The last two times we were in it, we met the eventual Munster champions in the first round (Clonmel Commercials in 2015 and Nemo Rangers in 2019),” continued Lee.

For Newcastle West captain and 2020 All-Star nominee Iain Corbett, there was relief in finally scoring a Munster club championship win earlier this month. The goal now is to back it up with another against Stacks on Sunday.

“The two previous games we played in Munster, we came up short in narrow defeats so it was nice to get over the line in a very tight game. While we are still in the championship, we are going to give whoever we are playing a competitive game. I went to college in Tralee so I would have crossed paths with a few of the Stacks lads. They are formidable all over,” said Corbett.

To the fore for the Tralee outfit this season has been 38-year-old full-forward Kieran Donaghy. Jimmy Lee believes his defence can police the four-time All-Ireland winner. “He is a talented individual. I’ve no problem putting any of our lads on him, they’ll do the job that needs to be done.”