Quiet celebrations for Eoin Cody, hurling's supreme young talent

These are curious days for Eoin Cody, the Kilkenny forward who has twice been named Young Hurler of the Year without ever attending an All-Stars ceremony.

On both occasions, after the 2020 season and again last week on the back of his strong 2021 form, Cody got a tip off from Richie Hogan about the honour ahead of the official announcement while at home on his own.

To add a little fun and intrigue to proceedings, the 21-year-old kept the information to himself last year until it was announced on television. The smile on his mother's face when the winner was announced was priceless but he couldn't pull off the bluff again this year.

"This year they kind of had me caught out," smiled Cody who acknowledged it was 'probably harder to process' the achievement in the absence of the normal gala ceremony. "You're watching the All-Stars for 20 years of your life and watching brilliant hurlers go up and collect their awards and you're listening to what they're saying and then, for me, when my turn to win something came around, you're sitting at home on your own and you have to keep it quiet for the few days until they find out on the telly, it's a completely different experience I suppose."

Still, the vibes were good in the Cody household last weekend. Aside from retaining the award, there was Sunday's AIB Leinster club semi-final against St Rynagh's to look forward to.

As bizarre as the All-Stars situation was though, the Rynagh's game was almost impossible to comprehend. Up by nine points initially, then down by three with just seconds remaining in the contest. The next thing, Ballyhale win a 65, Richie Reid lofts it into the square and after TJ Reid gobbles up possession he fails to get a shot away and the sliotar spills to the feet of Cody.

"Just pull on it!" smiled Cody when asked what his thought process was. "I actually remember it fairly well. We got the 65 and the ball was coming in. I don't like being underneath the ball, I always stand out for the breaks.

"So TJ ended up winning it, of course he did! I don't know how he did. The ball was down there and he kind of rose it up among all the bodies but it just fell out of his hand.

"All the backs thought he might have had it in his hand but it just literally popped out and I was there. I just pulled on it and I literally didn't see it hit the back of the net. There were bodies jumping everywhere.

"Then I heard lads shouting, 'Yes! Yes!' I couldn't believe it."

The strike forced extra-time and in the dressing-room, before the additional period began, a few players were celebrating the comeback.

"Joey Holden stepped up and said, 'Lads, there's nothing to be celebrating here - there are still 20 minutes to go. These lads have dominated us for 40 minutes'."

It turned out Ballyhale were indeed home and hosed, Cody's goal utterly deflating Rynagh's who were pummelled 0-11 to 0-2 in extra-time.

The drama will continue this weekend when Ballyhale head to Croke Park for the provincial final. They're strong favourites to record a 16th consecutive win outside of Kilkenny since 2012 and to secure a record 11th provincial title.

The thing is, they've relinquished nine- and 10-point leads in their last two games while opponents Clough Ballacolla have taken out the favourites in both of their matches.

"We are living dangerously," said Cody. "Sometimes we have been getting the goals or the scores at the end of games to get us level or to get us the win, that's not going to happen every day.

"We can't allow that and be just waiting for it to happen because one day it won't happen and we'll be gone."

It should help Ballyhale that Croke Park is a home from home for so many of their players who won All-Ireland club finals there in 2019 and 2020.

"I think that would help you a small bit, that experience," agreed Cody.

Mind you, the experience has not always been positive. Cody, the two Reids and Adrian Mullen all played for Kilkenny in August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork there. Current Shamrocks boss James O'Connor was in charge of Cork side Fr O'Neills when they lost the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate final to Tullaroan.

"A pitch is not going to win you a game," shrugged IT Carlow student Cody who was speaking at the draws for the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA championships. "It's about who puts the ball in the net or over the bar. It will all be on the day."