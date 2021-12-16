Pledge ensures female GAA players to be paid same as males for promotional work

21 October 2021; Dublin camogie player Ali Twomey is pictured at Parnell Park at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA 2022 alternate kit. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile  

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 09:15

Female inter-county Gaelic games players will be paid the same for promotional work as males, following a pledge agreed between two of the country's leading sport and sponsorship agencies and the Gaelic Players Association.

The pledge has been signed by the Teneo and Wilson Hartnell agencies. 

It states: “We, the undersigned, will work with the GPA to strive for equal treatment for male and female inter-county players in our industry and will, at all times, use the best of our endeavors to ensure that is recognised in the work we do on behalf of our clients. This includes how players are compensated for their work on promotional activity, sponsorship activation and product endorsements. In signing this pledge, we hope that our influence within the sporting industry can further bolster the movement towards equality for female athletes, a movement we whole heartedly endorse and in which we have long sought to take a leading role.” 

Welcoming today’s announcement on behalf of inter-county players, GPA Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager Gemma Begley said; “Equality for our female membership is a key pillar of the work we do on behalf of players. It is heartening, but not surprising, to see WH and Teneo sign up to this pledge. We are well aware of the work they do and their culture of promoting female athletes. To see them set commercial challenges aside to come together in this fashion shows their genuine commitment to the equitable promotion of female sport and female athletes. We are proud to recognise them as our preferred sport and sponsorship agencies.

“It should also be said that this is not a closed shop by any matter of means. Should other agencies want to get involved they should not hesitate to contact us.”

