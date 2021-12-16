Conor Woods targets rare Ulster SHC success for Ballycran

Ards peninsula outfit Ballycran lead the Down SHC roll of honour with 27 titles, winning 20 of those since the provincial championship was introduced in 1970, but have won just three Ulsters
Conor Woods targets rare Ulster SHC success for Ballycran

Conor Woods of Ballycran, Down, ahead of the AIB GAA Ulster Senior Hurling Championship final, which takes place at Corrigan Park on Sunday, December 19th and will see Ballycran face off against Slaughtneil, Derry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Conor Woods reckons it’s time for Ballycran to convert their Down hurling dominance into AIB Ulster club success.

The Ards peninsula outfit lead the Down SHC roll of honour with 27 titles, winning 20 of those since the provincial championship was introduced in 1970.

They’ve only kicked on and won Ulster three times, twice in the 1970s and most recently in 1993 when Woods’ father, Dermot, was team captain.

Ballycran face Slaughtneil in this year’s final on Sunday at Corrigan Park and county star Woods admits they’re conscious of the poor provincial record.

“I have won seven Down championships and I have played in three Ulster finals but we were beaten in all three by Antrim clubs; Dunloy, Loughgiel, and Cushendall,” said Woods.

“The only thing for us is that we were coming up against top-class opposition with the Antrim clubs that we played but it’s certainly not a great return from our point of view and it is something that we will be looking to put a better performance in on Sunday and give a better show of ourselves.”

Ballycran’s cause has been helped by the availability of Brett Nicholson despite his red card in the county final win over Portaferry.

“Michael Ennis, our captain, got a second yellow card so he went off and there was a bit of an off the ball incident between one of the other lads and a Portaferry player, it was a tight game and we lost Brett Nicholson, he got a straight red card,” said Woods.

“But Brett appealed that and it has been cleared so Brett is able to play in the game on Sunday. Both of them are available.

“Both players have been brilliant. Both of them have experience of playing at this level before so we definitely need them.”

More in this section

Joey Holden: Ballyhale Shamrocks ‘steeped’ to still be alive in Leinster SHC Joey Holden: Ballyhale Shamrocks ‘steeped’ to still be alive in Leinster SHC
Niamh OÕSullivan and Orla Byrne with Marie OÕCallaghan 15/8/2021 Cork to meet All-Ireland champions Meath in National Football League opener
Dylan Casey lifts the trophy 5/12/2021 Shane Murphy recalled by Kerry, Austin Stacks trio also added to Jack O'Connor's training panel
#Ulster GAA#Hurling
<p>Chrissy McKaigue of Slaughtneil, Derry, ahead of the AIB GAA Ulster Senior Hurling Championship final, which takes place at Corrigan Park on Sunday, December 19th, and will see Slaughtneil face off against Ballycran. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Chrissy McKaigue: Ulster semi-final the little All-Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices