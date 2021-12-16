Joey Holden: Ballyhale Shamrocks ‘steeped’ to still be alive in Leinster SHC

Former Kilkenny captain Joey Holden has admitted that Ballyhale Shamrocks are “living dangerously” in the AIB Leinster club championship and are “steeped” to be through to Sunday’s Croke Park final.

The provincial holders and back-to-back All-Ireland champions from 2018 and 2019 have twice flirted with disaster on the way to the decider against Clough Ballacolla.

They were fortunate not to be punished by raging underdogs Mount Leinster Rangers in the quarter-finals after coughing up a big lead.

And it took an equalising Eoin Cody goal three minutes into stoppage time against St Rynagh’s last Sunday to keep them alive in Tullamore.

The star-studded Shamrocks eventually got the job done in extra-time but experienced Holden admitted it was a close call and urged his team-mates to improve.

“Steeped I suppose to be there, we’re living dangerously,” said full-back Holden. “I thought we were gone. We were steeped to get the goal the last day. It was a tough battle and a tough battle the day before too against Mount Leinster.

“But look, these teams are champions of their own counties, they know how to win, they know how to hang on in games as well and sometimes that’s what you need to do.

“We got a great start against Rynagh’s and they hung in there and they got to grips with it and came back at us.

“It came down to a 65, last puck of the ball, and in my mind we were gone. That was it. But in fairness to the boys, they kept going, we got the lucky break and the goal and we kicked on from there.”

Holden had a terrific game overall but beat himself up over his mistake that almost cost Ballyhale in their previous outing.

The Kilkenny kingpins had gone from 10 points up against Mount Leinster to just four ahead with only minutes remaining when Dean Mason pulled off a terrific save to deny the Carlow side a goal.

“That was probably my fault,” acknowledged Holden. “I ran out to the ball and I don’t know how, I still don’t know how and I’m after watching it four or five times, it bounced past me. I don’t know how it did but listen, Dean made a fantastic save and that’s what you need.

“Who knows what way that game would have gone if they’d scored it. But we got the win, we’re still here. We won the last day again, barely, but we’re still there and we’ll take it and look forward to heading to Croke Park.”

Bookies still make Ballyhale strong favourites to take care of first-time finalists Clough Ballacolla.

They haven’t lost a game outside of Kilkenny in nearly a decade, winning 15 Leinster and All-Ireland games since 2012 and collecting three provincial and three All-Ireland titles in that period.

Holden said he’s aware of the stat and is embracing their excellent record, not worrying about losing it.

“I don’t think it’s something to fear, or to be burdened by. When we were in the Kilkenny club championship we would have mentioned that we were going for four-in-a-row and tried to use that as a motivator, to see that it’s a unique thing, a unique opportunity.”

If Ballyhale can live up to their billing and take care of business on Sunday, they’ll be just two more wins from All-Ireland glory in 2022 — the year of the club’s 50th anniversary.

“If it was the first anniversary of the club or the 50th, it doesn’t matter,” maintained Holden. “We want to try to win the Leinster final and then see how we go from there.”

Holden captained Kilkenny to their last All-Ireland title so knows Croke Park inside out as do the majority of Ballyhale’s players who have won back-to-back All-Irelands there. Many Clough Ballacolla players haven’t played there at all, winning both of their provincial games this season in Portlaoise.

Asked if Sunday’s venue is a benefit to Ballyhale, Holden said: “I don’t think so. It’s a unique place. I don’t get bogged down in those sorts of things.”

He’s more interested in focusing on a sustained 60-minute performance after the fade outs against Mount Leinster and Rynagh’s.

“In fairness, we’re playing against teams that have had to dig deep in games as well, so they’re going to have their purple patches.”