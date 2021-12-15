DJ Carey: 'All-Irelands ending in July doesn’t make sense'

Kilkenny great DJ Carey has come out strongly against the GAA’s new split season, insisting it “doesn’t make sense” to have the All-Irelands over by late July.

Next year’s All-Ireland football final will be on July 24, a week after the hurling decider, with club activity kicking in for the rest of the year.

Five-time All-Ireland medallist Carey said that inter-county managers dictated club schedules for years, prompting a backlash from the Club Players Association who pushed hard in the opposite direction.

Speaking at Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education draws, IT Carlow hurling boss Carey said the result is a crammed inter-county season now which is “all over too quickly”.

“We promote our games by saying that the club is the basis and the backbone of everything,” said Carey. “But I’m not sure, and I mean this as a GAA fanatic. Like, whatever is going on in Galway club hurling or Dublin club hurling or Cork club hurling, that’s not of huge interest to me.

“What I mean is, I’m not tuning into it. But if Galway were playing Dublin, or Cork were playing Wexford, that’s what I’m tuning into. Or I’m at those games.

“And I think that unfortunately now we have a situation where we’re rushing the National League. We’re going straight into the Championship. It’s all over too quickly.

“We’re putting much more focus on a club season that doesn’t have the profile that the inter-county has. I don’t understand how we’re not able to combine the two.”

Nine-time All-Star Carey said inter-county managers are partly to blame.

“I just think over the last number of years, we’ve gotten to a situation where county managers have dictated where club fitted in. And that’s what has led us to where we are. I just think the All-Ireland series being over in July doesn’t make sense to me.”

Former Kilkenny senior selector and U20 boss Carey said he’d love to return the showpiece finals to their September slots.“I’m one of these people, maybe there’s not too many of us, but I just don’t understand how we have the mindset that an All-Ireland final can be over in July and the rest of the year is given over to club action.

“I like to think I’m a very good club man myself, I always have been, but we’re now rushing our main competition, we’re fitting everything into half a year.”

Carey also spoke movingly about the late Harry Byrne, a 13-year-old from his locality who died last month after being accidentally struck by a sliotar.

“There’s very little words, only ‘Life must go on’,” said Carey. “Jake, his brother, is involved with the Kilkenny development squads. Mam and Dad are very much involved. But I’m sure there’s going to be a very large void for a long time. I know my own parents lost two children at a very early age as well.

“I don’t know did they ever get over it. Life has to go on. I hope in time that they will be able to get on with it.”