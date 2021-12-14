Limerick GAA report profit of €260k

Limerick GAA reported a €260,327 operation profit for the 11-month financial period ending September 30 last, an increase of almost €160,000 on their surplus last year.
Although gate receipts were slightly down at €348,191, the 2021 figures didn’t include the business end of their championships such as the senior semi-finals and finals, which took place in October.
Commercial income rose from just shy of €500,000 in 2020 to €771,229 this year - sponsorship of the county teams increased from €443,173 to €684,771 - while grants and contributions also rose significantly by over €230,000 to €819,241.
In fundraising terms, Club Limerick, Friends of Limerick, and Club Limerick New York provided €327,817 having brought in almost €305,000 in 2020.
Costs attributed to the preparation of the county teams rose to €1.321m in contrast to €1.007m last year.
“Off the field, we continued to invest in, and improve, our facilities but not as much as we would have liked,” wrote Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan in his annual report. “Our treasurer, Liam Bourke, with the support of many has once again returned a surplus.”