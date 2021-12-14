Shane Murphy recalled by Kerry, Austin Stacks trio also added to Jack O'Connor's training panel

KERRY boss Jack O’Connor has recalled Dr Crokes keeper Shane Murphy to his pre-season squad as he keeps his options open on the Kingdom’s goalkeeping situation for 2022.

Murphy is one of a number of additions to the panel that returned to inter-county training last week, with returns to the fold also for Na Gaeil defender Andrew Barry and Kerins O’Rahillys forward Jack Savage, who was the top scorer in this year’s Kerry SFC.