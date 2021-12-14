Shane Murphy recalled by Kerry, Austin Stacks trio also added to Jack O'Connor's training panel

KERRY boss Jack O’Connor has recalled Dr Crokes keeper Shane Murphy to his pre-season squad as he keeps his options open on the Kingdom’s goalkeeping situation for 2022.
Murphy is one of a number of additions to the panel that returned to inter-county training last week, with returns to the fold also for Na Gaeil defender Andrew Barry and Kerins O’Rahillys forward Jack Savage, who was the top scorer in this year’s Kerry SFC.
28-year-old Murphy was Kerry No 1 up to 2018 and will challenge Rathmore’s Shane Ryan and Kieran Fitzgibbon for a position that has been a source of uncertainty for Kerry in recent times.
Jack O’Connor will also be looking for options at full back and, to that end, it is no surprise he has drafted in Austin Stacks’ county championship-winning full back Dylan Casey, who impressed throughout the Tralee side’s successful campaign. Casey, a former Kerry U20, will be joined on the extended training panel by Stacks' tigerish corner back Jack O’Shea and midfielder Greg Horan. His club colleague Joe O’Connor won man of the match in the county final and will be hoping to build on his debut season with the Kerry seniors last year.
East Kerry pair Dan O’Donoghue, a Spa defender who won a Minor All-Ireland in 2014, and inside forward Darragh Roche (Glenflesk) have also been drafted in for pre-season.
Kerry will participate in the McGrath Cup in January before beginning their Allianz League Division 1q campaign away to Donegal at the end of the month.