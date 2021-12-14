GAA to overhaul funding model for coaching and games development

The GAA are set to overhaul their coaching and games development funding model and mechanism following a review.

As Roscommon and Mayo passed motions for Congress calling for a more equitable system of distribution as has been campaigned by former Westmeath footballer John Connellan, GAA director general Tom Ryan wrote to counties yesterday revealing details of the plans.

Last Mayo, GAA director of games development Shane Flanagan presented an analysis of funding in 2019 after which a subgroup of the central games development committee were charged with devising a new distribution structure that “serves the needs, culture, and ethos of our organisation with the aim of increasing participation, maximising performance, and growing and sustaining the work of our volunteers”.

The subgroup was tasked with “reviewing current funding structures and identifying the principles by which funding should be awarded; identifying coaching and games that qualify for funding; outlining mechanisms, structures, and systems that are required to implement the process; and recommending an appropriate system of governance to accompany the distribution of funding.”

The new model is to be “fair, equitable, transparent” with funding allocated over a four-year period so as to allow for long-term planning. Programmes are to be co-funded with funding “evidence-informed” with an aim of fostering self-sufficiency and sustainability.

Ryan concludes his letter: “The group has reached a key milestone in their work and are now able to share the recommended model for the allocation of funding to counties. Over the next week, the national finance committee and Coiste Bainisíochta (management committee) will be consulted. Thereafter, meetings with the counties will be arranged at which point we will outline other actions for completion as part of the process.”

Believing the GAA’s coaching and games development funding of Dublin to be disproportionate, Connellan has proposed the idea of counties receiving funding based on their number of registered members.

Reacting to the letter, Connellan posted on Twitter: “Letter issued on eve of county conventions nationwide. Bear in mind we've been directly liaising with Tom Ryan for two years and he didn't extend same courtesy. Fair & equitable distribution. Self sustainability of units. Business case analysis. He must have read our doc?”

In 2019, the GAA at central level distributed €8.328 million in such funding to counties, €1.337m of which was provided to Dublin (16%). Antrim were next with €545,606, Meath €353,297, Kildare €335,474, Cork €289,000, and Carlow €276,324.