Gaelic Grounds pitch set for summer 'makeover'

The TUS Gaelic Grounds pitch is to be resurfaced next summer, according to Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan.

In his annual report, O’Riordan reveals the playing surface will be relaid after the county’s championship games there - in their Munster SHC round robin games, John Kiely’s senior hurlers host Waterford on April 24 and Tipperary on May 15.

He remarked: “The TUS Gaelic Grounds held National League and Championship games over the course of the season. The senior team trained at the Ennis Rd stadium throughout the summer months. With the new structure of the championship, it will lead to pressure to ensure the venue will be at its best when required for the championship games next April/May. It will be proposed following discussions the pitch will receive a makeover in the summer replacing the current meadow grass with a hardier rye grass.

“It also proposed to develop a new gym in the Caherdavin End Terrace. Finally, this year we lost our famous groundsman the great Willie Mulcahy RIP. His presence is an massive loss at HQ.” Limerick’s training centre in Rathkeale will also see improvements in 2022 and by the end of next year there will be a stand, four dressing rooms and a gym constructed at Mick Neville Park. O’Riordan continued: “The 3G Pitch will need to be replaced the coming year and the pitch extended. With the reduced intercounty season commencing in 2022, there is a need for an additional floodlit facilities. We hope with the next Sports Capital application to floodlight two more pitches at Mick Neville Park.”

Reviewing Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC winning season, O’Riordan expressed his belief Peter Casey was “sent off rather harshly” in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford - Casey later had his red card rescinded and scored five points from play in the final before damaging an anterior cruciate ligament. O’Riordan also felt his sin-binning against Cork in the Munster semi-final was unfair “for an innocuous challenge”.

O’Riordan reiterated his previous concerns about the number of referees and call on clubs to encourage new match officials within their ranks. “I would like to express our thanks to all the Referees and Officials who officiated this year at Club and Inter County level. It is a difficult job and if we don’t have referees we won’t have games so I would urge clubs as we do every year to provide at least one referee. There will be a number of initiatives to support the referees in the coming season.”

LIMERICK’S 2022 SENIOR FIXTURES.

Allianz National Hurling League.

Division 1, Group A:

Round 1 (February 6): Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park 1.45pm. Round 2 (February 12) Limerick v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm. Round 3 (February 27): Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds 3.45pm. Round 4 (March 6): Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park 1.45pm. Round 5 (March 20): Limerick v Offaly, TUS Gaelic Grounds 1.45pm.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Round 1 (April 17) Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Round 2 (April 24): Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds. Round 3 (May 8): Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park. Round 4 (May 15): Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Allianz Football League Division 3.

Round 1 (January 29): Limerick v Longford, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm. Round 2 (February 5): Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park 3pm. Round 3 (February 20): Limerick v Louth, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm. Round 4 (February 27): Wicklow v Limerick Aughrim 2pm. Round 5 (March 12): Limerick v Westmeath, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm. Round 6 (March 19): Laois v Limerick, MW Hire O’Moore Park 7pm. Round 7 (March 27) Limerick v Fermanagh, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm.

Munster Senior Football Championship.

Quarter-final (TBC): Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park.

Semi-final (TBC): Limerick/Clare v Tipperary/Waterford, TBC.