Tipperary GAA chair Joe Kennedy announces coaching review

Tipperary chairman Joe Kennedy has questioned if Tipperary clubs have no faith in coaches from their own club, commending double county champions Loughmore-Castleiney for not going outside the club when looking for trainers for their senior hurling and football teams.

In his chairman’s address to Monday’s Tipperary GAA convention, Joe Kennedy announced a review of coaching structures in the county and questioned if there is a need for a “major” coach education program.

“Loughmore-Castleiney deserve all the plaudits and accolades they have received. It is a great achievement and well done to all involved. Just two observations, many people and clubs have commended their commitment to both codes – how many will use this as a blueprint for the future and try to emulate them,” remarked Kennedy.

“Loughmore-Castleiney won both county finals using coaches from their own club. If you look at the management teams across all grades and codes, not alone do we have managers from not just outside the club but outside the county.

“I pose the question – have clubs no faith in coaches within their own club or have we a shortage of qualified coaches within the county? Is there a need for a major coach education programme?”

Kennedy said his proposed coaching review was not a criticism of existing structures.

“I also feel there is a need to review our coaching structures for the development of county teams. This is not a criticism of existing structures but as in any walk of life we should examine what we do to see if it is still fit for purpose. To that end, we are in the process of putting a new committee in place to examine all our coaching and underage structures to make recommendations as to how we can improve our structures for the future.”

Commenting on the county's senior hurlers, Kennedy said Tipperary “may now be entering a transition and a rebuilding period”.

“I would urge all our supporters to have patience and come out and support our hurlers during the coming leagues and championships.”