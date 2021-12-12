Ulster club hurling semi-final: Brendan Rodgers fires Slaughtneil to another final

The Derry side who face Down champions Ballycran in next week’s final.
Ulster club hurling semi-final: Brendan Rodgers fires Slaughtneil to another final

Brendan Rodgers of Slaughtneil, file photo

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 18:15
John Martin

Dunloy (Antrim) 0-14 Slaughtneil Emmets (Derry) 1-18

A 1-3 contribution from Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rodgers in the space of eight second-half minutes proved the foundation for the Derry champions’ march to another Ulster senior club hurling final.

The reigning Ulster kingpins proved too strong for Antrim champions Dunloy who brought the deficit back to a single point having trailed by three at the break.

Slaughtneil began to find their range and had levelled matters on 12 minutes at 0-3 each, a score that began a run of seven unanswered points for the Derry champions, with Cormac O’Doherty on song from frees and Brendan Rodgers, Meehaul McGrath and Shane McGuigan all chipping in with points from play.

Dunloy however finished the half strongly, scoring the final three points of the half through Eoin O’Neill (2) and Kevin Molloy to leave Slaughtneil 0-9 to 0-6 ahead at the short whistle.

Dunloy accounted for three of the first four points of the second half to cut the gap to the minimum on 36 minutes but that was as close as they would get. Rodgers and O’Doherty added points to extend the lead and when Brian Cassidy fed Rodgers on 42 minutes, he fired past Ryan Elliott to a 1-12 to 0-9 lead.

The Derry side who face Down champions Ballycran in next week’s final.

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (0-6, 5f, 0-1 ‘65’); P Shiels, E O’Neill (0-2 each); Keelan Molloy, Kevin Molloy, D Smyth, S Elliott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C O’Doherty (0-7, 7f); B Rodgers (1-4); M McGrath (0-3); Shane McGuigan, C McKaigue, B Cassidy, J Cassidy (0-1 each).

DUNLOY: R Elliott; A Crawford, C McKinley, C Kinsella; R Molloy, N McKeague, R McGarry; P Shiels, Keelan Molloy; E O’Neill, Kevin Molloy, D Smyth; E Smyth, C Cunning, S Elliott.

Subs: C McMahon for N McKeague (25); S Dooey for D Smyth (50).

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; K McKaigue, S Cassidy, P Nicholl; Shane McGuigan, C McAllister, M McGrath; G Bradley, C McKaigue; M McGuigan, C O’Doherty, B Rodgers; Sé McGuigan, J McGuigan, B Cassidy.

Sub: J Cassidy for B Cassidy (60).

Referee: J Connors (Down).

More in this section

East Kerry final: Dr Crokes give Colm Cooper perfect wedding gift East Kerry final: Dr Crokes give Colm Cooper perfect wedding gift
Munster dream still alive for Ballygiblin Munster dream still alive for Ballygiblin
Seven in a row for Mourneabbey as Laura Fitzgerald fires second hat-trick in a week Seven in a row for Mourneabbey as Laura Fitzgerald fires second hat-trick in a week
#Ulster GAA
<p>Mikey Mahony of Ballygunner celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Ballygunner and Loughmore-Castleiney at Fraher Field in Dungarvan, Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Noel and John McGrath sent off as Ballygunner beat Loughmore-Castleiney

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices