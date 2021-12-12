Ulster club hurling semi-final: Brendan Rodgers fires Slaughtneil to another final

Dunloy (Antrim) 0-14 Slaughtneil Emmets (Derry) 1-18

A 1-3 contribution from Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rodgers in the space of eight second-half minutes proved the foundation for the Derry champions’ march to another Ulster senior club hurling final.

The reigning Ulster kingpins proved too strong for Antrim champions Dunloy who brought the deficit back to a single point having trailed by three at the break.

Slaughtneil began to find their range and had levelled matters on 12 minutes at 0-3 each, a score that began a run of seven unanswered points for the Derry champions, with Cormac O’Doherty on song from frees and Brendan Rodgers, Meehaul McGrath and Shane McGuigan all chipping in with points from play.

Dunloy however finished the half strongly, scoring the final three points of the half through Eoin O’Neill (2) and Kevin Molloy to leave Slaughtneil 0-9 to 0-6 ahead at the short whistle.

Dunloy accounted for three of the first four points of the second half to cut the gap to the minimum on 36 minutes but that was as close as they would get. Rodgers and O’Doherty added points to extend the lead and when Brian Cassidy fed Rodgers on 42 minutes, he fired past Ryan Elliott to a 1-12 to 0-9 lead.

The Derry side who face Down champions Ballycran in next week’s final.

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (0-6, 5f, 0-1 ‘65’); P Shiels, E O’Neill (0-2 each); Keelan Molloy, Kevin Molloy, D Smyth, S Elliott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C O’Doherty (0-7, 7f); B Rodgers (1-4); M McGrath (0-3); Shane McGuigan, C McKaigue, B Cassidy, J Cassidy (0-1 each).

DUNLOY: R Elliott; A Crawford, C McKinley, C Kinsella; R Molloy, N McKeague, R McGarry; P Shiels, Keelan Molloy; E O’Neill, Kevin Molloy, D Smyth; E Smyth, C Cunning, S Elliott.

Subs: C McMahon for N McKeague (25); S Dooey for D Smyth (50).

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; K McKaigue, S Cassidy, P Nicholl; Shane McGuigan, C McAllister, M McGrath; G Bradley, C McKaigue; M McGuigan, C O’Doherty, B Rodgers; Sé McGuigan, J McGuigan, B Cassidy.

Sub: J Cassidy for B Cassidy (60).

Referee: J Connors (Down).