Leacy and Jacob shine as Oulart-The Ballagh see off Slaughtneil 

First-half goals from Wexford legends Úna Leacy and Ursula Jacob and eight points from play by the Kehoe twins, Shelley and Stacey, ended Slaughtneil’s bid for a fifth consecutive AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final appearance, as 2015 champions Oulart-The Ballagh claimed a 2-15 to 1-11 semi-final win at Donaghmore Ashbourne.

Oulart have another giant to slay in next Saturday’s decider at Nowlan Park as titleholders Sarsfields lie in wait following their 0-11 to 0-4 victory over Drom & Inch on Saturday.

On this evidence, they look more than capable of doing so, their wealth of experience and scoring power capable of accounting for any outfit on a going day, with apart from the aforementioned, the likes of skipper and another ex-Model County hero Mary Leacy, Ciara Storey, Anais Curran and Aideen Brennan all involved.

Given the final margin, the opening nine minutes were hugely significant, at the end of which the Wexford side led by 1-5 to 0-0. After Shauna Sinnott pointed almost from the throw-in, Stacey Kehoe and Jacob slotted a pair apiece before Úna Leacy goaled after Shelley Kehoe had drawn the cover with a run through the middle.

Former Offaly star Tina Bradley slotted a couple of points for Slaughtneill as they steadied the ship and added a third after winning a free from which Louise Dougan converted to leave it 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin reduced the margin to a goal but catastrophe struck when following Shelley Kehoe’s point, Jacob’s free from 55m was deflected by Dougan beyond Jolene Bradley to put seven between them once more. That margin had grown to ten by the interval (2-10 to 0-6).

Therese Mallon had a Slaughtneil goal in the first minute of the second half after a block by Céat McEldowney of Katie Gallagher’s attempted clearance. Orla McNeill followed quickly with a point but the Oulart riposte was notable, Úna Leacy, Shauna Sinnott and Shelley Kehoe firing the last three points of the third quarter to make it 2-14 to 1-8. They only had to avoid a collapse from that juncture and with such experience in their ranks, that was never going to happen.

On Saturday, Siobhán McGrath shot seven points as Sarsfields ground out their victory over Drom/Inch in Edenderry. Conditions were dreadful, ensuring it was just 3-2 in favour of the Galwegians at the change of ends but they found another level in the latter period, McGrath and her sisters Orlaith and Niamh standing tall. Drom/Inch fought hard but were overly-reliant on Tipp forward Eimear McGrath, who provided all four of their points, a return that was never going to be enough.