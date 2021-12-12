Fergal Ryan steps down as Blackrock boss

Club legend Ryan guided the Rockies to Cork senior hurling championship glory last year
Fergal Ryan steps down as Blackrock boss

Blackrock manager Fergal Ryan has announced his decision to step down from his role. 

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 12:47
Colm O’Connor

Fergal Ryan has stepped down as Blackrock senior hurling manager.

Club legend Ryan guided the Rockies to Cork senior hurling championship glory last year - ending an 18-year SHC title famine. They achieved that victory in stunning fashion, edging out city rivals Glen Rovers in extra time.

Blackrock's 2021 title defence was ended by Midleton (4-22 to 3-19) in last month's semi-final with the winners going on the claim county honours. 

Ryan, who played in Cork's 1999 Cork All-Ireland final win, had been at the helm for six years.

Earlier this month Ian Lynam announced his decision to step down as Glen Rovers's boss after only one season in charge.

More in this section

Cillian Dunne and Jordan Walshe celebrate after the game 11/12/2021 'Picky' Maher superb again as Clough-Ballacolla make history with win over Kilmacud
Paul Geaney goal helps Dingle cruise to West Kerry four in a row Paul Geaney goal helps Dingle cruise to West Kerry four in a row
Mountbellew-Moylough's players argue with with referee Jerome Henry 11/12/2021 Referee escorted off as Pádraig Pearses progress amid late drama 
Mountbellew-Moylough's players argue with with referee Jerome Henry 11/12/2021

Mountbellew-Moylough boss regrets indiscipline after referee confronted at final whistle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices