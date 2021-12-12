Fergal Ryan steps down as Blackrock boss

Fergal Ryan has stepped down as Blackrock senior hurling manager.

Club legend Ryan guided the Rockies to Cork senior hurling championship glory last year - ending an 18-year SHC title famine. They achieved that victory in stunning fashion, edging out city rivals Glen Rovers in extra time.

Blackrock's 2021 title defence was ended by Midleton (4-22 to 3-19) in last month's semi-final with the winners going on the claim county honours.

We would like to express our admiration & gratitude for our senior management team, led by Fergal Ryan, as their term comes to an end. They finish with the club renewed & capable of challenging for more in the coming years after ending our 18 year wait for a county last year 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/nEZ8MTAuVM — Blackrock Hurling (@RockiesCork) December 12, 2021

Ryan, who played in Cork's 1999 Cork All-Ireland final win, had been at the helm for six years.

Earlier this month Ian Lynam announced his decision to step down as Glen Rovers's boss after only one season in charge.