Paul Geaney goal helps Dingle cruise to West Kerry four in a row

West Kerry SFC final: Dingle: 2-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-5

Dingle secured their fourth West Kerry Championship in a row when they overpowered neighbours An Ghaeltacht at Páirc an Ághasaigh on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts started off on the front foot straight from throw-in, as Matthew Flaherty finished off a fine Dingle move, a point that set the tone for the opening exchanges.

The big reward for their industrious start in the trying conditions came in the fourth minute as Paul Geaney found the onrushing Darragh O’Sullivan who finished calmly to open up a five-point margin between the sides.

Éanna Ó Conchúir was working hard to get on the ball and opened up the Gaeltacht account nine minutes in, bringing the game to life, but that suited Dingle. They upped their game and the gulf in class became evident.

Action from the West Kerry SFC final between Dingle and An Gaeltacht Picture: Donncha Siochru

The free-flowing Dingle forwards combined well with points coming from Dylan and Conor Geaney before their cousin, Paul rose highest over Kerry teammate Brian Ó Beaglaoich to gather the ball before finding the bottom corner to give Dingle a 2-4 to 0-1 lead after 18 minutes.

Gaeltacht kept battling but the final ball often eluded them. Pádraig Óg Ó Sé popped up with a fine point from the half-back line but it was only a dent in the Dingle lead, leaving a nine point gap at the interval.

It was more of the same after the break as Dingle had the majority of possession. Their freshly crowned All-Star Tom O’Sullivan saw little of the ball in the full-back line and that speaks volumes about this Dingle performance.

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (1-3, 1f, 1m), D Geaney (0-3), D O’Sullivan (1-0), C Geaney (0-2), T Sheehy (0-2, 1f), M Flaherty, M Flannery (0-1 each) An Ghaeltacht: É Ó Conchúir (0-3, 1f), P Ó Sé (0-2)

DINGLE: G Curran; P O’Connor, C L O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan; M Flaherty, T L O’Sullivan, G Durrant; B O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan; N Geaney, D Geaney, M Geaney; C Geaney, P Geaney, M Flannery

Subs: B Kelleher for D O’Sullivan (45’), T Sheehy for C Geaney (47’), T Browne for M Flannery (47’), B O’Connor for C L O’Sullivan (54’), J O’Sullivan for M Flaherty (54’).

AN GHAELTACHT: T Mac a tSaoir; F Ó Loinsigh, C Ó Beaglaoich, F Ó Cuanaigh; P Ó Sé, B Ó Beaglaoich, G Mac an tSaoir; C Ó Beaglaoich, C Ó Murchú, C Ó Muircheartaigh, S Ó Bambaire, C Ó Fionnachta, S Ó Grifín, É Ó Conchúir, Ó Ó Sé.

Subs: PJ Mac Láimh for C Ó Murchú (29’), C Ó Riagáin for Ó Bambaire (HT), S Ó Muircheartaigh for S Ó Grifín (HT), T Ó Sé for Ó Ó Sé (46’), N Mac Gearailt for G Mac a tSaoir (53’).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies)