Munster senior ladies football final: Dramatic Aherlow rise the pride of the glen

Aherlow captain Laura Ivory can appreciate more than the majority of her teammates the achievement that is their involvement in Sunday's Munster senior ladies football final.

From the Aherlow starting team that overcame Southern Gaels of Kerry in the recent Munster semi-final, Ivory was the sole survivor from the club’s 2009 county Junior B championship winning side. And from slogging it out in the Junior B grade just 12 years ago, Aherlow will on Sunday become the first Tipperary club in 40 years to contest the Munster senior decider (Mallow, 2pm).

It’s a remarkable rise through the ranks that hasn’t yet sunk in with the first-time provincial senior finalists.

“It is huge to be in the Munster senior final,” begins the team captain and club secretary.

“We are all so excited about Sunday and so looking forward to it that I don’t actually think we have recognised the magnitude of what we’ve achieved.

“Claire Mullins and I are the two that have been around since we were Junior B. In 2011, we won the county Junior A and went all the way to the All-Ireland club final. There is a group of five of us from the current team who were on that beaten All-Ireland final team.

“When we got up senior in 2014, we didn’t think we’d last at all. We thought it was only going to be a matter of a couple of years until we were relegated, so the fact that we were able to even maintain the club’s senior status was an achievement. I don’t think we saw ourselves winning it, we thought that was miles off.”

Their maiden Tipperary senior title arrived in 2019, but having fallen to Cahir, after extra-time, in last year’s decider, Ivory said the team “felt awful pressure” to get back to the mountaintop this season, pressure that prevented them from turning in a performance they were truly pleased with until the county championship was behind them.

“We were really hurting after last year, so this year we felt massive pressure within the county. Winning the county final (courtesy of an Emma Morrissey injury-time goal) was almost a release of that pressure and then in the Munster semi-final we just really enjoyed the occasion.

“I don’t think any of us had massive expectations of a result in the Munster semi. We talked a lot about performance and enjoying the occasion, and it was one of the only games this year where we can all say, we really enjoyed it and we played well together. We are just hoping for something similar on Sunday.”

Loughmore, in 1977, remain the sole Tipperary side to win the Munster senior club and if Aherlow are to join them they’ll have to first stop Mourneabbey’s seven-in-a-row bid.

“We are not going into it blind, we know we are the underdogs here, but equally, it is a final and you never know what might happen. Stranger things have happened.

“We’ll enjoy the occasion and I’m hoping we’ll pull off a performance that we’ll be proud of. Walking off the field on Sunday, everybody just wants to know that they have given it their all, that they can hold their heads up and know there is nothing more we could have done on the day.

“No team from the club, men or women, has ever reached a Munster senior final. Having that accolade behind us has drummed up even more interest outside the ladies football community. People are taking notice now and realising the talent that we have within the parish and within this team.”