'They live for hurling': Why John Meyler keeps coming back to Kilmoyley

“It’s home from home,” is how John Meyler describes his 21-year relationship with Kilmoyley hurling club.

He can still remember the exact date of his first session with a Kilmoyley hurling team — June 4, 2000. And while there has been the odd year since where commitments elsewhere have precluded him from getting involved, the opportunity to spin across to North Kerry and lend a hand is one he endeavours never to pass up.

Seven Kerry SHC titles have been snapped up during his time on the Kilmoyley sideline, with the goal Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Rinn (1.30pm) to secure a Munster Club IHC final berth.

Joe Walsh, who had been part of Meyler’s backroom team during the latter’s stint as Kerry hurling manager in the 1990s, was the initial point of contact in asking the former Cork hurler to come across and take a look in the summer of 2000.

Meyler did just that, before assuming the reins for the following season. Then 2001 brought a first county senior title in 30 years, part one of a four-in-a-row of county championship successes.

So, what is it that keeps bringing the former Cork manager back to North Kerry, season after season?

“I am down there 21 years, more or less,” said Meyler.

“I love it down there. It is home from home, in the sense of where I am from, in Wexford. There is a fantastic community there, and they are really, really nice people who love their hurling.

“In the last few years I’ve started going cycling down there and swimming in Banna Stand. I enjoy it. It is a release from here [in Cork].”

It is the “humility” of the Kilmoyley people that Meyler is most drawn to.

“There is a love for the community doing well. People are really appreciative of what you do. They don’t say too much, they don’t pester you, they don’t annoy you, they just support you.

There is a fantastic haven there for me. People are very supportive. There is also a fantastic grá for hurling there, they live for their hurling.

But while there is no questioning Kilmoyley’s deep passion for the small ball, playing numbers in the underage ranks is a definite issue for the club, according to Meyler.

“Kilmoyley struggle to field teams at certain age grades because they don’t have enough numbers,” he said.

“Now Padraig O’Sullivan, Tom Godley, and Ollie Diggins are doing brilliant work in terms of developing the young fellas, but they may only have four or five at each age group.

“To keep those young fellas hurling and to keep them within the senior set-up is difficult, is challenging.”

Another challenge will be getting past Waterford’s Dunhill in this weekend’s provincial semi-final. No Kerry club has ever won the Munster IHC, with Kilmoyley’s one and only provincial final appearance coming back in 2016, when they were defeated by Lismore.

“For the lads to be playing hurling in December is great, it’s great preparation for the following year,” said Meyler.

“To beat the Tipperary champions, Moyne-Templetuohy, in the quarter-final, in Tipperary, was a boost — but it is going to be really difficult against Dunhill.

“The main objective is to win your county.

“You go out next Sunday and you try to win, but you can look back on the year and say we have achieved our target — and everything else thereafter is a bonus.”