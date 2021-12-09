'Some disappointment' in Cork over All-Star snub, Kieran Kingston admits

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston said there was “some disappointment” in the Cork camp at not receiving a single All-Star, but he fully respects the selection process.

Kingston said he is “not a massive fan” of individual awards in team sport, remarking also how the team picked each year tends to be “divisive”.

“It would be remiss of me not to congratulate all those who won awards this year. It is a fantastic team looking at it. From our perspective, absolutely there is going to be some disappointment. Of course there will be, that is natural for guys,” said Kingson at Thursday night’s launch of One Cork.

“But as far as I am concerned and as far as we are concerned, individual awards is not something we discuss. We certainly won't be this one.

“There is a selection process in place there and we respect that. It is history now. We move on and see how we can maybe change it a little bit for next year.”

Reflecting on their 2021 campaign, Kingston said their 16-point All-Ireland final defeat was one of Cork’s “poorest performances” of the year. He believes greater ruthlessness needs to be built into the group, which, he added, will come in time and with experience.

“We achieved some milestones we hadn’t for a while. Even getting a run of wins and our record in semi-finals had been quite poor, so it was very positive, on the back of a fantastic minor campaign with Noel Furlong and his team and Pat Ryan winning the two U20 All-Irelands. So that was great and there was a lot of momentum heading into the final, but obviously the final was hugely disappointing.

“There are a lot of lessons to be learned from it, no doubt, and without getting into specifics, it is important how we approach those lessons and put them into practice for the future.

“Certainly on the day we didn't help ourselves, we had one of our poorest performances of the year. There is no hiding from that and that is not taking away from Limerick's win in any way shape or form. But we certainly contributed to that in many respects. All the best laid plans sometimes don't come to pass. That day they didn't.”

Kingston paid tribute to Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper, and Colm Spillane, three players who recently called time on their Cork hurling careers.

“Eoin Cadogan has been an unbelievable servant for Cork for 15 years at senior level in both codes. He is one of the most determined players that you'll see taking the field in a red jersey. Bill is a player who gives his all, a real honest, hardworking player. Colm has just been so unfortunate with injuries.

“Those three lads are leaders in the dressing room, leaders in the group. We thank them for their service to the jersey.”

New Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken, meanwhile, said there is no lack of talent, players, or enthusiasm in the county. The 2019 All-Ireland U20 winning manager sees it as a “great honour” rather than “big challenge” to be handed the senior reins.

“I'd be confident enough that we have a lot of good players in Cork. We have a lot of good talent in the county. With my roles with the U20s, Munster Technological University, and now with the seniors, I am lucky that I get to see a lot of matches and see a lot of talent coming through.

“There is certainly not a lack of talent, there is not a lack of players, and there is not a lack of enthusiasm about the whole thing. The lads have been back since Wednesday night and they are very enthusiastic. If that enthusiasm is anything to go by, I'd be hopeful for the future. I wouldn't be worried about Cork football.”

One of Ricken’s outstanding aims as senior manager is for Cork football to develop its own identity. “I'd like to be in a position in a few years' time that if you were watching Cork play in black and white, you'd recognise it was Cork.

“People say this is a long-term project, I don't necessarily buy into that. I think every project is a day project. You try to improve each day and you see where each day brings you. Yes, I'd love to be in Division 1, and yes, we'd love to be contenders for All-Irelands, but they are uncontrollable stuff, really.”

On drawing Kerry in the 2022 Munster SFC semi-final, Ricken quipped: “A nice easy one to start off with.”