Paudie O'Brien: No excuses if Kilmallock come up short against Midleton

Paudie O’Brien says Kilmallock have no excuses not to perform against Midleton in Sunday’s Munster SHC club semi-final.

By the time the game comes around it will be seven weeks since ‘The Balbec’ beat Patrickswell in the Limerick final, but wing-back O’Brien insists their preparations for the game have been excellent.

“It was an abnormal break, but if we win on Sunday, it’ll be seen as a great thing for us and an opportunity to have given fellas some down-time. And if we don’t win, you won’t be hearing from us about it, because teams across the country have to deal with these things.

“We haven’t discussed it, and training couldn’t have gone any better for us. We were lucky enough to get a couple of games, and we’re injury-free so, in the grand scheme of things, there really are no excuses on our side.”

Being able to call on Paddy O’Loughlin in recent weeks is another reason why former Limerick defender O’Brien believes Kilmallock are approaching the game with optimism.

“An unbelievable benefit to have,” he says of O’Loughlin, who was a member of John Kiely’s senior panel last year.

“You’re talking about a man who hasn’t just won an All-Ireland medal, but played in a final too. Even though he’s only been training with us the last few weeks, he’s always been around, socialising, pucking around, or in the gym, so it wasn’t a big thing.

“Phelim O’Reilly, Oisín’s brother, who started for us in earlier games before going to the States for work, is back with us, and is another huge addition. At this time of year, you’re hoping not to be losing players to injury, and we’re gaining them, so as I said, no excuses.”

Oisín O’Reilly and Micheál Houlihan were outstanding in Kilmallock’s county success, and O’Brien saw great maturity in the former’s final performance against Patrickswell.

“They have been unbelievable,” he said.

Oisin O'Reilly, Kilmallock, scoring a point against Doon in the County Hurling Semi Final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“It’s no secret that we have relied on Graeme and Gavin. Some people around the country might have seen the county final and semi-finals, but these lads Oisín and Micheál have been doing it throughout the year, from challenge games at the start of the year up to the final. In the final, the first couple of balls didn’t go Oisín’s way, and he probably wasn’t as influential as he was in other games, and that’s saying something because he’s been scoring seven and eight points a game.

“But the goal he got was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time, because he caught the ball over the heads of top-class players, and to bury it like he did and not roll around and get the man sent off just said it all.

They’re two fantastic lads. Behind the scenes, they work really hard. I coached them with the U21s, and to have them driving the whole thing is what the whole progression and cycle is about.

Tony Considine has worked the oracle with Kilmallock for the third time, and O’Brien also lauded his contribution.

“Some managers get a twist out of players, and to be honest, when a manager does well with a team and then comes back, I’m always sceptical enough, because these fairytales rarely play out. Tony is an incredible fella and a great motivator. He does what a manager needs to do, and he gets the best out of players and he does that very well.”

O’Brien anticipates a battle in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

“We played them in a challenge in July, I was injured and looking at them, they were very lively and young. They have set out their stall, and we’ll set out ours, and we’re preparing for a hard game. We are well prepared, and we’ll go at it hammer and tongs, and we’ll have to do that to beat them.”