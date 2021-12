It is a victory that runs counter to rural depopulation and falling playing numbers in the Beara peninsula, but one that has breathed new life into Cork GAA’s most westerly division.

On Saturday last, at Dunmanway’s Sam Maguire Park, the Beara U18 footballers overcame Ballincollig by a solitary point to be crowned Cork champions for 2021.

It is a win and piece of silverware the division so desperately required, according to former Cork footballer Ciarán O’Sullivan, the 1999 All-Star recipient representing one quarter of the four-person management team that oversaw Beara’s first county title at the age grade in almost two decades.

For the past two seasons, the Beara division — which comprises of Adrigole, Bere Island, Castletownbere, Garnish, Glengarriff, and Urhan — has failed to field a team in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship, a stat that doesn’t sit well with O’Sullivan. It is against this backdrop that Saturday’s win offers hope for the future, of what can be achieved when the division puts its best foot forward.

O’Sullivan is in no doubt that this all-conquering side will go on to be competitive at the U21 grade in the coming years, but what is far more important, he insisted, is that the players who backboned Saturday’s 1-11 to 1-10 win are successful in making the jump to senior level.

“The biggest thing we see down here is the transition from minor to senior. It is always easier at the younger age-grades. When you go up to adult level and lads are playing with their own clubs at intermediate and junior, it is harder. I have seen that,” said O’Sullivan, who won a Cork SFC medal with Beara in 1997.

A healthy starting point is last Saturday’s win. The 24 players togged for the decider was a far cry and fair improvement on the panel of 17 which management mustered together for their championship opener, with both subs on that occasion U16.

For the four-person management, pulled from Urhan, Castletownbere, Adrigole, and Glengarriff, it was a real family affair as each had a son or nephew involved. Ciarán’s son Alan was at midfield, Denis Harrington’s young lad, Luke, was at centre-forward, half-back Darragh O’Sullivan is a son of Mick, while Paul Kelly’s nephew, Lee Kelly, operated at full-forward.

“This win is a massive boost to Beara. The scenes after the game and coming home were unbelievable. There were bonfires everywhere and cars hooting. It brought me back to '97 when we won the county senior with Beara. The scenes on Saturday will stay in lads' memories forever.

“As I said, we haven't put out a Beara senior team the last couple of years. This is the kick that was needed.”