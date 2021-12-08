Galway GAA seek deferral of county championship cap

Galway GAA has sought a deferral of the 2023 introduction date for capping county championship competitions at 16 teams.

Earlier this year, Congress passed into rule the fixtures taskforce motion which states that county senior and intermediate championships should consist of a maximum of 16 teams “in order to allow for efficient and timely completion of county club championships”.

Galway, who opposed the motion, currently has a 24-team senior hurling championship. The top 12 teams in the Galway SHC are marked Senior A and are immune from relegation. The next 12, marked Senior B, are split into three groups of four, with the top two in each group progressing to the preliminary quarter-final stage of the county championship proper.

Under rule, Galway must demote eight senior hurling teams to intermediate over the next two seasons. There would also need to be an adjustment to the Galway SFC which is made up of 18 teams.

Speaking to this newspaper in advance of last February’s Congress, Galway hurling committee chairman Paul Bellew said the motion represented the latest example of decision-making being unnecessarily removed from clubs and county boards and transferred into Croke Park hands.

“Personally, I would be in favour of a reduced number of teams in the Galway SHC, but under no circumstances should that power be taken away from the clubs or the county. A motion like this removes all flexibility for a county that may need to react if they have financial issues. A county should have control of its own championships,” Bellew remarked.

Galway county board secretary Seamus O’Grady, in his annual report ahead of next Tuesday’s Galway GAA convention, reveals he has contacted Croke Park seeking a deferral of the 2023 introduction date.

“A discussion needs to take place early in the New Year and a decision made on how we are going to progress this issue and the effects it will have on our county senior and intermediate club championships going forward. I have already sought a derogation seeking a deferral of the introduction date,” said O'Grady.

Galway hurling committee secretary John Fahey, in his report to convention, said the decision to cap county championship competitions at 16 teams presents “an immediate challenge” and “places an onus on us to find an accommodation for our position”.

No more than outgoing Kerry chairman Tim Murphy in his address to Monday’s Kerry convention, Galway secretary O’Grady used his end of year report to condemn the “unacceptable” social media abuse of GAA players and officers.

“Similar to many other counties, we are not immune to negative and abusive commentary on social media platforms and in the written word. This is completely unacceptable and I appeal again that people would refrain from posting offensive and personal comments about players and committee officers, all who are giving their time on a voluntary basis,” O’Grady wrote.

The county’s accounts for 2021 show a surplus of €202,936, a notable improvement on last year’s €3,000 profit.

There was an almost €300,000 increase in year-on-year income, largely attributable to the significant jump in sponsorship income which rose from €277k last year to €612k in 2021. Expenditure, meanwhile, rose slightly from €2.31m to €2.4m. Inter-county team costs, which totalled €997k last year, went back over the €1m mark when coming in at €1.17m.

Galway GAA currently owe €1.6m to Central Council, with O’Grady writing in his report that a proposal has been made to Croke Park to address the county’s long-term debt and should this proposal be accepted, Galway will be debt free by mid-2028.

Salthill/Knocknacarra have tabled the motion belonging to former Westmeath footballer John Connellan aimed at reforming the GAA’s games development funding model. The motion proposes that “all coaching and development funding must be allocated to individual counties on an equal basis based on registered GAA members in the preceding year in each county up to a maximum variance of 5%”.

The successful passing of this motion, according to Salthill/Knocknacarra, would increase central funding to Galway by approximately €1.3m over the next five years and enable Galway GAA, in conjunction with clubs, to employ an additional 20-25 coaches.