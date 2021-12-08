Player dropoff since minor grade change a 'real area of concern' for GAA, says Johnny Kelly

Offaly senior hurling coach Johnny Kelly supports the movement to switch the underage grades back to U18 and U21.

Portumna’s 2009 All-Ireland SHC club winning manager acknowledges there were reasons why minor was moved to U17 and the next grade up dropping to U20 but the changes have led to a player drop-off.

“The rural depopulation is one thing but the structures are an issue too,” says Kelly. “The decision to switch the underage grades, taking away U18 and bringing in U17, they’re losing guys. There is nothing for them once they reach the age of 18. There’s only the senior team and in Galway an U20 championship but something that isn’t played until the end of the year. It’s a real area of concern.”

The GAA are considering dropping the U20 inter-county championships to U19 and U17 becoming a developmental age but Kelly feels the timing of the competitions at club level are just as important to get right.

Running them at this time of year simply doesn’t cut it, he insists. “As long as these competitions were run at a time when you’re able to hold onto players, you can do something. They might be right going to U19 but when do they play it and if they run it alongside an adult competition will it be feasible?

“There is an argument around the grade at U17 being too young to be finished hurling before U20. The timing of these competitions is half the battle. The old system wasn’t perfect but it is certainly better than what is there at the present time.”

In the traditional hurling stronghold of east Galway, losing players is something clubs can’t afford when they are already facing harsh realities due to depopulation.

“Clubs would love to hold onto their identity at senior level but their hand is being forced if they want to continue playing Gaelic games,” says Kelly.

“Mullagh and Kiltormer, two really strong clubs, are amalgamated at under-age level which isn’t a bad thing because it ensures kids get to play the games. It’s probably a wider issue and increasing employment in these areas.

“Trying to hold onto players now is key and creating better competition structures so that they enjoy the games more is key to that. A return to U18 and U21 might help in that regard.”

Kelly would like to see rural clubs receive more financial assistance to reflect their realities.

“We probably need a bit more help in terms of funding. We are not too bad in terms of facilities. We have lights in Portumna, they are lights in Mullagh and out the road in Killimor but that’s all been done on each club doing individual funding.

“The affiliation in Galway is quite high. We pay high costs before we get to puck a ball at all. We understand why they are there but for rural clubs when you don’t have the bodies to pay for it and keep going to the same people to raise funds it’s tough.”