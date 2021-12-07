John Connellan: Costello missing the point about Dublin funding

Connellan has long questioned the level of funding provided to the county and believes they are largely self-sufficient
Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 20:40
John Fogarty

Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has responded to Dublin GAA chief executive John Costello’s criticism of his analysis of the capital’s funding in his annual report.

Connellan, who is driving a campaign to reconfigure the association’s games development funding structures and equalise what he sees as Dublin’s disproportionate funding from Central Council, has questioned the level of funding provided to the county and believes they are largely self-sufficient.

However, Costello took Connellan to task in his annual report, claiming that the figures he was quoting were inaccurate.

“The claim is made that many clubs in Dublin are in rude financial health — having in excess of €100k on deposit and maintaining cash reserves — and are therefore capable of financial independence.

“The truth, however, is that the majority of clubs in Dublin have substantial debts arising from the development of their sporting facilities to cater for their membership by the provision of all-weather playing surfaces, floodlighting, dressing-rooms, ball walls, walking tracks, halls etc enjoyed by all the community.”

On Twitter, Athlone clubman Connellan maintained Dublin are in a position of strength because of the affluence of their clubs and their ability to pay for half the wages of games promotion officers.

“John Costello’s defence of Dublin funding by stating the role of a GPO in the schools and clubs completely misses the point. That is all we are asking for the rest of the country. It’s not being provided outside of Dublin (and recently East Leinster and Antrim).

“Dublin have had the benefit of this scheme for nearly 20 years now. Not only should the rest of the country have it but the clubs outside Dub should be given greater assistance from GAA to fund it than was provided to Dublin County Board and clubs.

“The 50/50 funding model works well in Dublin as Dublin clubs can afford it but reality is it’s very hard for clubs outside Dublin who don’t generate in excess of €100k+ a year in membership income to provide 50% of a GPO’s salary without compromising the rest of the club’s activities. I’m seeing this play out in real time in my own club.”

Connellan, whose motion to Westmeath convention calls for funding to be distributed based on the number of registered GAA members per county, also countered Costello’s rejection of his claim that Dublin were in receipt of “a bailout”.

#Dublin GAA#Gaelic Football
Galway coach John Divilly: 'We want to be consistent like Mayo'

