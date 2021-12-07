Returning Kerry chief Patrick O’Sullivan looking to 'pull the whole county together'

Returning Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan is determined to “pull the whole county together” and “get everything working in the right direction”.

Following his 127 votes to 112 victory over outgoing vice-chairman Eamon Whelan at Monday night’s Kerry GAA convention in Tralee, O’Sullivan revealed that seeking a second term as Kerry County Board chairman wasn’t on his radar until two months ago, but, having been successfully returned to the post, he is looking forward to driving on in a role he previously held from 2012 to 2016.

The Dr Crokes clubman said that while there is “nothing really wrong” with Kerry GAA, “we just got to pull together a bit more.

“We just have to pull the whole county together now, get everything working in the right direction.

“I will give it my all, I am going to make a lot of mistakes, trust me, but I am going to give 110% in everything I do.”

In his final address as chairman, O’Sullivan’s predecessor Tim Murphy told Monday’s convention that “a great opportunity” now exists to increase the number of Games Development Administrators (GDAs) and Games Promotion Officers (GPOs) in the county.

And while the Kerry County Board recorded a surplus of €505,590 for 2021, an improvement of €650k on last year’s €147k deficit, such an increase in coaches would of course come at a significant cost.

Synonymous with the fundraising for the county’s GAA centre of excellence at Currans during his first term as chairman, O’Sullivan said revenue-raising efforts will again be central to his second stint.

“Finance is always going to be a challenge, whatever way you look at it. You heard the future developments they are talking about. You need money for them, you need money for the preparation of teams.

“They want more GDAs in the county, which comes with a cost. There is a constant need for revenue. And on top of that we need to have the best facilities to prepare our teams.

“But at the end of the day, we are not in it for making money, it is all about giving our players the best opportunities to win competitions and making sure we have proper games programmes for clubs.

“It is not to be having the begging bowl out, but even this win-a-house draw we are doing for Kerry GAA, it is important that people in Kerry get behind it and support it. The money actually belongs to the clubs, it doesn’t go to any individual.”

O’Sullivan identified four “very important” pillars that will guide his second five-year tenure as Kingdom chairman.

“You have to make sure that you have a proper games programme for the clubs, that you have proper developments, and that your inter-county teams are well prepared, and for each of those you need money.

“Everybody wants to win an All-Ireland, every other county wants to win an All-Ireland. My job is to make sure the Kerry seniors have the resources to prepare properly to win the All-Ireland.

“There will be a lot of highs and lows going forward with Kerry.

“When you are down low, that is when you see the fellas who are behind you, and when you are up high, you will have everyone with you.

“The biggest thing is that everybody has to support the teams and get behind them and hopefully get behind them from the start.”

The new chairman expressed his hope that the services of defeated candidate Eamon Whelan can be retained for the betterment of Kerry GAA.