Tyrone GAA PRO reveals 'horrendous and vile abuse' over streaming price hike

Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell has revealed that he and his family were subjected to vile abuse over a decision to charge viewers £16 to watch the Senior Championship final via the county’s live streaming service.

An angry reaction greeted the price hike for the O’Neill Cup decider between Dromore and Coalisland last month, but McConnell insisted that he opposed the decision to increase the tariff.

“In the aftermath, I was subjected to horrendous and vile abuse directed not only to me but also to my immediate family and friends.

“At the time I had to accept the decisions made but I feel in the interests of fairness I must try to set the record straight,” he says in his report to next week’s annual convention.

McConnell does not detail the nature of the abuse but said he feels he must set the record straight regarding the price review which led to the £16 charge.

“I wish to place on record within my annual report that I personally at every stage was not in favour of any price increases and furthermore I disagreed at those suggested increases.

“The build-up to the county finals in some ways took away from the huge time and effort spent in trying to make the Tyrone GAA TV experience as memorable and professional as possible.”

The Red Hand PRO says he wants to see the pricing policy reviewed so that a fair price will be asked of those who wish to avail of the service.

“Looking forward, I feel a consensus needs to be reached on what should be a fair and equal cost charge for the ability to watch our games. Ultimately this will benefit all concerned.

“I personally have put so much time and energy into making Tyrone GAA TV a success and I am so lucky to be able to call on a large group of individuals who help to make this happen at no cost to anyone. They are all volunteers and they do not charge a penny.

“I thank them for their loyalty shown to me and Tyrone GAA.

“Again, many nameless individuals ridicule and criticise their efforts, which is totally unfair.”

McConnell, who established the Tyrone streaming service four years ago, has a vision of increased coverage and enhanced production techniques in the seasons ahead.

“Tyrone GAA TV is here to stay, and I am hopeful that even much greater coverage can be provided with an enhanced package to make the whole experience even more enjoyable.

“I firmly believe that the service being provided through streaming is starting to have an impact on those who we would normally are not able for whatever reasons to get to watch our games and who are now given the opportunity to view our games via our live streaming.”

He reports that following some initial problems the service has grown in quality and depth of coverage.

“These have been successfully overcome and going forward the continued coverage of Gaelic Games must be part and parcel of the service we provide to GAA gaels no matter where they happen to be.

“In 2021 an over-ambitious schedule of games was planned by Tyrone GAA TV. The tough task in covering every single Championship game across all grades in the Tyrone Senior, Intermediate, and Junior Club Championship, plus coverage of the two County Hurling finals was a logistical nightmare, never mind a massive task to try to achieve.”