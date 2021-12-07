Tipperary GAA warned it'll be left behind without director of hurling and commercial director

Tipperary commercial advisor Liam O’Shea has recommended the appointments of a full-time director of hurling and commercial director.

In a wide-ranging report, O’Shea, the former senior hurling team’s logistics manager and ex-chief executive of Tipp and Clare FM, warns the county will be left behind if “an overall strategic vision” is not put in place immediately.

“Failure to do so will see us well behind our competitors, both on and off the field. There is no time to waste. The way to honour our current and former heroes is to ensure that we develop future heroes through smart and judicious investment now.”

As well as calling for the establishment of an oversight board by the end of next month, he proposes the creation of a commercial director role with “a competitive salary will be required to attract the right person. The commercial director should work directly to the chairperson, or nominee, of the Commercial Oversight Board.”

As Tipperary seek new jersey sponsors following the end of their deal with Teneo, O’Shea argues the county’s brand is “currently under-valued and under-promoted”.

He continues: “The perfect example of this is our jersey sponsorship, currently at the end of its three-year deal, which has been consistently under-valued given the heritage of the jersey, its international appeal, and the success of the flagship team in the past decade. There are opportunities to sell multiple sponsorship deals in relation to the jersey and the blue and gold banner.

“The development of Semple Stadium can yield significant financial rewards over and above existing returns. This can be done through investment in new hospitality and catering facilities, structural update of an ageing Semple Stadium infrastructure, naming rights sponsor for the Stadium, GAA tours, multi-media library and museum in Semple stadium, and a new commercial plan for the Stadium that includes major concerts/Féile events.”

With Tipperary earning over €90,000 from streaming in 2021, a little over €40,000 of that figure coming from the €120 season tickets, O’Shea’s proposal for the creation of Tipp GAA TV is interesting.

He remarks: “This allows Tipperary GAA to control all its own media obligations as well as enabling the continuation and growth of live streaming of games and other events that could generate revenue streams. Developing the Tipperary brand will generate significant funds. The brand is already well known, but can be taken to a new level, nationally and internationally, by acting on these recommendations.

“A ‘Brand Evaluation’ of Tipperary GAA needs to be completed to ascertain what can be realistically expected from the process. I have no doubt that circa €2m+ is a very realistic figure to be generated. We should set a high bar in relation to our goals and objectives and the first step is to value our product properly to reflect our history and ambition for the future.”

Without nurturing talent, O’Shea, brother of former Tipperary manager and coach Eamon, says there can be no commercial success. Hence his call for a director of hurling.

“Although it is outside of my remit I would also respectfully recommend: I am respectfully proposing that Tipperary County Board appoint a director of hurling. There is an urgent need for the appointment of a high calibre, experienced person with the authority to implement any changes he/she sees fit in how the county’s coaching structures are operated, from under-age all the way up to senior.

“He/she must also be capable of setting up a first-class technical academy and we must have the patience to allow it to develop and grow as without a doubt this will take a few years to get results. If we do not do this, we will not maintain the elite level status to support the commercial activities.

“I have, over the past 10 years or so, watched excellent players join senior hurling panels who had no problem ‘fitting in’ with their hurling skills but too many have always appeared to be behind in their conditioning. This cannot continue, and if it does I am certain that we will struggle to win All-Irelands, or even compete in the top tier, in the years to come.

“My suggestion is very simple. We must create a system where strength and conditioning, flexibility and agility, and injury prevention expertise is always available to our players and that they are prepared physically, from an early age, to be ready to play at the top inter-county level.

“Setanta College is right on our doorstep, as well as LIT, both with world-class facilities and experts in their fields of sports science, so an alliance with either, or both, seems a logical move.”

Tipperary's partnership with Setanta College has been confirmed with Liam Hennessy's institution already working with juvenile, minor, and U20 squads. It will extend into senior level once next season's panels are finalised.