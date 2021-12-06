Ger O’Keeffe: Austin Stacks can drive it on in Munster

Former Austin Stacks star Ger O’Keeffe has urged the newly crowned Kerry kingpins to keep their foot on the throat of the opposition, when in control of games, during the Munster club championship campaign, which begins against Newcastle West in a fortnight.

Despite being thrilled with Sunday’s three-point victory over Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys, which clinched a record-equalling 13th county title for the Rockies, O’Keeffe believes that, to progress and be successful in the provincial competition and beyond, improvement will be required.

He said: “They were deserving winners, but they made heavy work of it. All their four games to date, they had periods where they appeared to lose their way. Is it that they just feel they are going to win it, and they suddenly start to close up shop? The biggest danger with doing that, is that if you give away a few easy turnovers, then the opposition can get a score, and that’s wind in the sails for them.

“Sometimes you can lose your momentum, and they have lost the momentum at certain stages in all their matches, which was a bit worrying. When there was only three points in it, we have seen in numerous matches how a winning goal, or an equalising goal, from a high ball or a mistake, can happen.

“It was a game that they were totally in control of, but they should have put more scores on the board and should have been more comfortable coming towards the end.

“Whatever is happening to them, they do lapse a little bit, whether that is a lapse in concentration, or something else.”

O’Keeffe, a five-time county champion in the 1970s and ’80s, has huge admiration for the defensive structure installed by manager Wayne Quillinan.

“There is great organisation there. It’s like the defence in a basketball match, and you can see the influence of Kieran (Donaghy) and Wayne from being basketballers, in the type of defence that they set up. There are no holes in it, there is nobody careering through the middle.

“The way Wayne might look at it is, while we might not have the greatest forwards, if we don’t give away too much, we will have a chance in every game.”