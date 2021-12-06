Glen Rovers searching for new manager as Ian Lynam steps down

Beaten Cork hurling finalists Glen Rovers are on the lookout for a new manager after Ian Lynam’s decision to step down after one season in charge.

Prior to taking the reins for the 2021 campaign, Lynam had served as coach for six of the seven years his predecessor Richie Kelleher was at the helm, while he also previously held the role of manager in 2010-11.

Despite suffering an opening round 11-point defeat, Lynam steered the club to a third consecutive Cork senior hurling final appearance this season, the Glen falling three points short of Midleton in last month’s decider.

Glen Rovers chairman Liam Martin said he tried to convince Lynam to remain on for another year, but respected his decision to take a step back from the senior set-up after being involved for 11 of the last 15 campaigns.

“Ian has been an integral part of our senior hurling set-up for such a long time. And while he’s been involved, I think, for 11 of the last 15 years, his involvement with players from this group goes back even further than that.

“I was chairman of the underage section in 2002 when Ian was coaching an U14 team that went all the way to the National Féile final and won. That team included the likes of Patrick Horgan, Stephen McDonnell, and Cathal Hickey. That is how far back Ian goes in terms of his relationship with some of our frontline players," Martin explained.

“He just wants to take a breather. Naturally enough, I did try and twist his arm, but at the same time, I have huge respect for his decision because when you have put in the period of service he has put in over a long number of years, one has to, at times, give them the space to step back from it. I know he won't be lost to the club, I know he'll be active in the club.”

Martin said the Glen won’t rush the search for Lynam’s successor.

“What will be key for us is that we get the right decision because we would feel we still have a very, very competitive senior hurling squad and we also have a lot of younger players on the fringes who need significant help to bring them through.”