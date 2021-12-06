Cork teams gain luck of the coin toss for Munster semi-finals

Cork teams have enjoyed the luck of the coin tosses for home advantage in the Munster Club Football championships.
Senior champions St Finbarr’s, bidding for a first Munster crown since 1986, have been drawn at home to Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis, who defeated Tipperary double winners Loughmore-Castleiney in extra-time at the weekend.
In the other semi-final, Kerry kingpins Austin Stacks, Munster champions in 2014, will also host Newcastle West after the Limerick champions beat The Nire.
At Intermediate level, Cork champions Newmarket will host Corofin of Clare. Kerry winners Na Gaeil won’t make it two home games for Tralee teams, though, as they face a trip away to Tipperary’s Drom-Inch.
In the Junior grade, Boherbue will welcome their neighbours Gneeveguilla across the Kerry border for their semi-final at a Cork venue. The meeting of traditional hurling clubs in the other semi-final will see Ballina of Tipperary will host Waterford’s Mount Sion.
All football semi-finals will take place on the weekend of December 18/19.