Cork teams gain luck of the coin toss for Munster semi-finals

All Munster football semi-finals will take place on the weekend of December 18/19
Cork teams gain luck of the coin toss for Munster semi-finals

St Finbarr's celebrate their Cork Premier SFC title. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 16:19
Stephen Barry

Cork teams have enjoyed the luck of the coin tosses for home advantage in the Munster Club Football championships.

Senior champions St Finbarr’s, bidding for a first Munster crown since 1986, have been drawn at home to Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis, who defeated Tipperary double winners Loughmore-Castleiney in extra-time at the weekend.

In the other semi-final, Kerry kingpins Austin Stacks, Munster champions in 2014, will also host Newcastle West after the Limerick champions beat The Nire.

At Intermediate level, Cork champions Newmarket will host Corofin of Clare. Kerry winners Na Gaeil won’t make it two home games for Tralee teams, though, as they face a trip away to Tipperary’s Drom-Inch.

In the Junior grade, Boherbue will welcome their neighbours Gneeveguilla across the Kerry border for their semi-final at a Cork venue. The meeting of traditional hurling clubs in the other semi-final will see Ballina of Tipperary will host Waterford’s Mount Sion.

All football semi-finals will take place on the weekend of December 18/19.

More in this section

Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Should the value of a goal be increased to four points?
Dalo's Hurling Show: Superclub St Thomas', goodbye Seanie, and the main man is back Dalo's Hurling Show: Superclub St Thomas', goodbye Seanie, and the main man is back
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dublin GAA CEO hits back in funding row
#Munster GAA#Cork GAA#Kerry GAA#Clare GAA#Waterford GAA#Tipperary GAA#Limerick GAA#Gaelic Football
Cork teams gain luck of the coin toss for Munster semi-finals

Glen Rovers searching for new manager as Ian Lynam steps down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices