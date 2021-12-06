Wayne Quillinan: 'I sound like John Mullane but I love my club. I bleed black and amber'

Austin Stacks manager Quillinan put his hand over his face to cover the tears that were fast approaching when asked what it meant to him 
Wayne Quillinan: 'I sound like John Mullane but I love my club. I bleed black and amber'

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan during the Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final match between Austin Stacks and Kerins O'Rahilly's at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Eoghan Cormican

We were around two minutes into our conversation with Wayne Quillinan when the Austin Stacks manager put his hand over his face to cover the tears that were fast approaching.

Quillinan had just been asked what it meant to him - someone who has poured themselves into the club both as a player and manager - to have been involved in bringing the Bishop Moynihan Cup back to the Tralee club.

“It’s a dream come true,” replied Quillinan after he gathered himself and his emotions.

“I sound like John Mullane now as I was going to say I love my club! You cut me open, I bleed black and amber. I’m just so happy for the players.

“For me, management is all about the players and seeing them getting the reward. Looking around and seeing the emotions of some of the players is just fantastic to see.” 

One player he was particularly delighted for was his “best auld buddy” Kieran Donaghy.

“He’s just an amazing man. You have all these sporting accolades but Kieran Donaghy the person is a special man.

“He’s a driving force for us, as well. All of his experience. And for such a young team, it’s vital to have him around the place. I can’t even put into words how happy I am for Kieran. I’m sure I’ll tell him later after a few pints!” 

When recounted to Quillinan the two hugely important plays Donaghy made late on after Rahillys had narrowed the gap to three, the response of the Stacks manager was to say, “Does that surprise you? No, it doesn’t”.

“That’s what Kieran Donaghy does. It’s amazing to see it; but it’s just his drive, his passion. He’ll go through mountains and walls and climb them. He just doesn’t know how to lose. He’ll always find a way.” 

After winning a third consecutive Kerry club title earlier this year, Stacks have finally succeeded in translating their early season form into county championship silverware.

“We always felt the talent was there. We had this group at minor level in 2017, and we just felt with a lot of hard work, yeah we won the club championships but we didn’t push on in the county championship in the last two years, losing to Crokes and East Kerry, and we felt it was time that we needed to take that step up. And thankfully it came to fruition today.”

Victorious captain Dylan Casey was a 13-year-old boy sitting in the stand when Stacks last tasted county glory in 2014. That he would be the next man in black and amber to hold aloft the Bishop Moynihan Cup is, for the now 21-year-old defender, beyond belief.

“It was hard to believe in 2014 that I’d be the next captain to lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup for this club. Being asked to be captain on Zoom in the middle of a lockdown, I am incredibly proud to be captain of such an unbelievable group.

“We have worked so hard for this. The last four years, we have really slogged it out with Wayne. We hadn’t got the rewards, but it is days like today that you really want to play football.

“We knew it was going to be a tough and tight battle. Kerins O’Rahillys are a great side, they have proven that all year. We knew at half-time that it was going to be tough to come back out and drive it on. But we drove on in the 15 minutes after half-time and made sure we still had the lead at the second water break.”

More in this section

Austin Stacks v Kerins O'Rahilly's - Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final Austin Stacks' Star on the rise as Kieran Donaghy denies his old pal across the Tralee divide
Newmarket selector Donal O’Sullivan: 'Lads stepped up to the plate all year' Newmarket selector Donal O’Sullivan: 'Lads stepped up to the plate all year'
Kieran Donaghy celebrates after the game 5/12/2021 Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks claim title number 13 as wait goes on for luckless Kerins O’Rahillys
<p>St Peter's Dunboyne's Vikki Wall. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Dunboyne deny Foxrock Cabinteely seven in a row in Leinster final shock

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices