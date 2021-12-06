Delegates 'disappointed' Cork GAA didn't give detailed accounts for Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt

Members of the Cork GAA executive have staunchly defended the decision not to provide a more detailed breakdown of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium finances for 2021.

During Saturday’s remotely held Cork GAA convention, Freemount delegate John O’Flynn criticised the lack of detail in setting out how the two stadium companies — Páirc Uí Chaoimh CTR and Stáid Cois Laoi CTR — incurred losses totalling €560,448 for 2021.

O’Flynn expressed disappointment at the failure of the executive to provide “detailed” profit and loss accounts for the two companies and also criticised the lack of transparency regarding administrative expenses for both Páirc Uí Chaoimh CTR and Stáid Cois Laoi CTR.

The Freemount delegate said he could not understand how a breakdown of admin expenses could be provided in the Cork County Board accounts, but not in the stadium equivalent.

“I am disappointed there hasn’t been any detailed profit and loss account given for the two companies. I requested that at the last meeting, I raised it also last year. It is a big issue as regards looking at the overall accounts,” said O’Flynn.

“There was a loss of half a million euro and I fully accept there are costs there, but it would be nice to see what the make-up of those costs are and is there a reason why we are not getting a detailed profit and loss account for the two companies.”

County Board treasurer Diarmuid Gowen said “commercial sensitivity” precluded the executive from providing greater detail with regard to stadium spend, before adding that O’Flynn, whose background is in accounting, was well aware of such.

Chairman Marc Sheehan, meanwhile, said the executive was satisfied with the information provided and the “very comprehensive” picture it gave.

“In our county accounts, we’re not competing in a commercial environment against other venues. But in relation to the stadium, if we produced the sensitive, full profit and loss accounts to the public, it would undermine a lot in relation to profit margins and commercial interest,” Gowen explained.

Not wholly content with the replies received from the top table, O’Flynn said commercial sensitivity had nothing to do with a breakdown of admin expenses not being included in the company accounts furnished to clubs.

“I fully appreciate on the turnover side there might be some sensitive information for the stadium, but there’s a significant cost there for administration expenses on both companies. We get extremely detailed information in the county board accounts on all those expenses and I don’t see what the difference is and why it shouldn’t also be included for the two companies. I look at the GAA national accounts and there is significant detailed information on Páirc on Chrócaigh, as well as the actual GAA accounts.

“There has been major, major improvement on transparency on the accounts and this is the last area that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Commenting on the county’s financial health, Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan said the “ship has turned”. with Gowen informing delegates that the outlook for 2022, with regard to the stadium finances, is “very positive”. He said there has been significant cost reduction management in areas such as security and utilities, and that an outstanding VAT issue is now sorted.

The treasurer told convention the €362,000 gate receipts for the 2021 financial year represents only 35% of the board’s gate intake for the 2021 club championship, with the remaining 65%, collected this month and last, to be reflected in 2022 accounts. The board’s total gate intake for the 2021 club championship is expected to exceed €1m.

Elsewhere during Saturday’s convention, O’Donovan said the planned abolition of the Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship at the end of the 2022 season, which will see nine teams relegated to the junior ranks, must coincide with reform of the junior divisional championships.

“Junior competitions are very variable across the eight divisions. We all know there is unevenness there. LIHC should go if there is reform of the competitions underneath. I do think there are two grades in Junior, a Premier Junior and Junior A. Carbery has over 20 teams, I could see a Carbery football championship with two grades in it.”

Inter-county hurling referee Colm Lyons, who is also the Cork GAA referees recruitment officer, appealed to club officers to look within their membership for potential referees. O’Donovan said referee retention can be improved by affording more respect to referees.