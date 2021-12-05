Premier IFC: Last-gasp winner sees Newmarket claim title against neighbours Kanturk

Ryan O’Keefe hit a dramatic late point to seal the win - and promotion for Newmarket
Newmarket's Barry O'Connor is tackled by Kanturk's Lorcan McLoughlin during the Bon Secours Cork PIFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 16:43
Michael Moynihan

Newmarket 0-12 Kanturk 0-11

Newmarket took this Premier IFC final with a last-gasp winner from Ryan O’Keeffe edging Kanturk out.

Kanturk attacked the City End and led early through an Ian Walsh free, though Conor O’Keeffe responded in kind for Newmarket.

Both sides struggled to find their range in the opening quarter, with the scorer 0-3 apiece at the first water break.

Newmarket had the better of the second quarter, with danger man Conor O’Keeffe hitting three good points as they pushed three ahead late in the half, though an Ian Walsh free in injury time made it 0-8 to 0-6 at the half, Newmarket in the lead.

Former Cork hurler Lorcan McLoughlin hit two neat points to level matters for Kanturk on the resumption. It took almost 10 minutes for another score to come, and Ian Walsh’s free pushed Kanturk ahead on 43 minutes. Another Walsh free made it 0-10 to 0-8 at the water-break.

Conor O’Keeffe hit a free for Newmarket after the water break but Kanturk sub Kyle Holland pointed in reply, restoring their two-point lead.

Conor O’Keeffe’s two late scores brought Newmarket level, then Ryan O’Keefe hit that dramatic late point.

Scorers for Newmarket: C. O’Keeffe (0-7, 3f); B. O’Connor (0-2); R. O’Keeffe, D. O’Keeffe, P. Allen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: I. Walsh (0-6, 3f); L. McLoughlin (0-2); K. Holland, C. Walsh, R. Walsh (0-1 each) NEWMARKET: J. O’Keeffe; M. Browne, A. Ryan, P. Allen; TJ Brosnan (c), G. Forde, B. Daly; M. Cottrell, D. O’Keeffe; J. Ryan, K. O’Sullivan, B. O’Connor; C. O’Keeffe, R. O’Keeffe, C. Browne.

Subs: D. Norton for Brosnan (blood, 15-17); D. Cottrell for D. O’Keeffe (52); D. Norton for J. Ryan (58) KANTURK: J. Fullerton; J. McLoughlin (c), D. Browne, L. Cashman; L. O’Neill, J. Browne, B. O’Sullivan; P. Walsh, A. Walsh; L. O’Keeffe, L. McLoughlin, R. Walsh; I. Walsh, C. Walsh, M. Healy.

Subs: D. O’Connell for L. O’Keeffe (41); C. Clernon for R. Walsh (50 ); K. Holland for Healy (53); A. Walsh for C. Walsh (60).

Referee: J. Ryan (Macroom).

