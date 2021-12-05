Shelmaliers shock Naomh Máirtín to earn Croke Park date

Wexford underdogs Shelmaliers rattled off 1-2 in the final minutes of the first half and a further unanswered 1-2 in the third quarter to stun the hosts
Shelmaliers shock Naomh Máirtín to earn Croke Park date

Ross Banville found the net with the first score of the second half and Shelmaliers hung on for their first provincial win and a date in Croke Park against Naas in two weeks time. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 16:23
Dan Bannon

Leinster Club SFC quarter-final: Naomh Máirtín 1-7 Shelmaliers 2-6 

Goals from Eoghan Nolan and Ross Banville paved the way for a shock Shelmaliers victory over Naomh Máirtín in their Leinster quarter-final in Haggardstown.

With the Louth champions in control for the entirety of the opening half, the Wexford underdogs rattled off 1-2 in the final minutes and a further unanswered 1-2 in the third quarter to stun the hosts.

The entire Naomh Máirtín full-forward line had registered scores in comparison to Eoghan Nolan’s early point to give the back-to-back Louth champions a commanding five-point lead in the 28th minute.

However, a Glen Malone brace either side of Nolan’s goal meant John Hegarty’s outfit were level 1-3 each at half-time.

The Curracloe Screen side never looked back after that. Banville found the net with the first score of the second half and despite four Sam Mulroy frees, they hung on for their first provincial win and a date in Croke Park against Naas in two weeks time.

Scorers for Naomh Máirtín: S Mulroy 0-6 (6f), C Whelan 1-0, JP Rooney 0-1.

Scorers for Shelmaliers: E Nolan 1-1, R Banville 1-0, G Malone 0-3 (1m), A Murphy, G Staples 0-1 each. 

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: C Lynch; M Whelan, T Sullivan, C Healy; J Clutterbuck, S Healy, C Morgan; W Campbell, E Whelan, V Leddy, E Callaghan, S Campbell; S Mulroy, C Whelan, JP Rooney. 

Subs: J Gordon for Leddy (28), Leddy for Gordon (38), J Murphy for S Campbell (46), G Mooney for W Campbell (51), T Clarke for Mooney (58).

SHELMALIERS: C McCabe; A O’Brien, S Donohoe, J Cash; R Banville, G Staples, G Malone; S Keane-Carroll, A Cash; J Donohoe, C Hearne, A Murphy; B Malone; Páraic O’Leary, E Nolan. 

Subs: M Power for O’Leary (49), A Foley for Murphy (42), Murphy for Foley (52), E Doyle for A Cash (54), K Roche for Murphy (60).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)

More in this section

Premier IFC: Last-gasp winner sees Newmarket claim title against neighbours Kanturk Premier IFC: Last-gasp winner sees Newmarket claim title against neighbours Kanturk
Conall Gallagher and Barry Murphy 5/12/2021 Leinster club SFC: Naas into first provincial semi after 'derby' cruise
Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey – All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Championship Final Laura Fitzgerald hat-trick blasts Mourneabbey past Ballymacarbry
#Leinster GAA#Wexford GAA#Gaelic Football
Kieran Donaghy and Shane Brosnan 5/12/2021

Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks claim title number 13 as wait goes on for luckless Kerins O’Rahillys

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices