Shelmaliers shock Naomh Máirtín to earn Croke Park date

Leinster Club SFC quarter-final: Naomh Máirtín 1-7 Shelmaliers 2-6

Goals from Eoghan Nolan and Ross Banville paved the way for a shock Shelmaliers victory over Naomh Máirtín in their Leinster quarter-final in Haggardstown.

With the Louth champions in control for the entirety of the opening half, the Wexford underdogs rattled off 1-2 in the final minutes and a further unanswered 1-2 in the third quarter to stun the hosts.

The entire Naomh Máirtín full-forward line had registered scores in comparison to Eoghan Nolan’s early point to give the back-to-back Louth champions a commanding five-point lead in the 28th minute.

However, a Glen Malone brace either side of Nolan’s goal meant John Hegarty’s outfit were level 1-3 each at half-time.

The Curracloe Screen side never looked back after that. Banville found the net with the first score of the second half and despite four Sam Mulroy frees, they hung on for their first provincial win and a date in Croke Park against Naas in two weeks time.

Scorers for Naomh Máirtín: S Mulroy 0-6 (6f), C Whelan 1-0, JP Rooney 0-1.

Scorers for Shelmaliers: E Nolan 1-1, R Banville 1-0, G Malone 0-3 (1m), A Murphy, G Staples 0-1 each.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: C Lynch; M Whelan, T Sullivan, C Healy; J Clutterbuck, S Healy, C Morgan; W Campbell, E Whelan, V Leddy, E Callaghan, S Campbell; S Mulroy, C Whelan, JP Rooney.

Subs: J Gordon for Leddy (28), Leddy for Gordon (38), J Murphy for S Campbell (46), G Mooney for W Campbell (51), T Clarke for Mooney (58).

SHELMALIERS: C McCabe; A O’Brien, S Donohoe, J Cash; R Banville, G Staples, G Malone; S Keane-Carroll, A Cash; J Donohoe, C Hearne, A Murphy; B Malone; Páraic O’Leary, E Nolan.

Subs: M Power for O’Leary (49), A Foley for Murphy (42), Murphy for Foley (52), E Doyle for A Cash (54), K Roche for Murphy (60).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)