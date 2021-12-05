Munster club IFC: Diarmuid Kelly and Jamie Malone star as Corofin edge eventful quarter-final

But while they had seven points to spare at the end of an eventful hour, an upset looked very much on the cards coming up to the break
Corofin's Jamie Malone in action for Clare. File photo

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 16:33
John Redington

Corofin 1-13 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-6

Back in senior football after a two-year absence, Clare intermediate champions Corofin got their first marker of the seaon ahead when they got the better of Limerick opponents Kildimo-Pallaskenry on their home turf on Sunday.

But while they had seven points to spare at the end of an eventful hour, an upset looked very much on the cards coming up to the break when they were being outplayed, outfoxed and outfinished by the spirit and shape of their opponents.

Kildimo led 1-1 to 0-2 at the water-break after Peter Nash pounced on Ryan Kelly's lay-off from a long delivery to drill spectacularly to the net from a tight angle.

However, a controversial goal awarded deep into injury-time undid most of the visitors' work.

With their backs to the wall, the Bannermen cast aside the anxiety that had gripped them up to then and, led by Diarmuid Kelly's inspirational contribution of 1-6 from play, stormed into a semi-final date with the Cork champions off a power-packed final quarter.

By the second water-break, Kildimo now had the numerical advantage and the sides were tied on 1-5 apiece. But Corofin were now using the extra space up front and, after countyman Jamie Malone gave them the lead, they struck ruthlessly on the break as Kildimo pressed forward in an attempt to reply.

Scorers for Corofin: D Kelly (1-7, 1f); J Malone, G Cahill (2f) (0-2 each); K Keane, R Mounsey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildimo-Pallaskenry: P Nash (1-4, 4f); C Downes, L O'Sullivan (0-1 each).

COROFIN: L Neylon; M O'Loughlin, C Mullins, J Rees; C Rice, D O'Loughlin, S Malone; K Keane, F Clancy; J Malone, D Cahill, G Kelly; R Mounsey, C McGroary, G Cahill.

Subs: R Hayes for C Mullins (18), E Clancy for S Malone (ht), K O'Connor for F Clancy (39), B Keane for J Rees (50), C Doolin for G Kelly (63).

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY: J Hickey; B Walsh, M Sheehan, B Howard; J Mullane, T McCarthy, L O'Sullivan; C Staff, J Pomeroy; C Downes, L O'Leary, D Deegan; P Nash, R Kelly, D Corrigan.

Subs: M Lucey for D Deegan (48), S Barry for R Kelly (55).

Ref: J Bermingham (Cork).

