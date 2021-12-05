Laura Fitzgerald hat-trick blasts Mourneabbey past Ballymacarbry

A Laura Fitzgerald hat-trick propelled Mourneabbey into the Munster LGFA SFC final following victory over Ballymacarbry on Sunday afternoon.

The Cork county senior champions proved too strong for their Waterford equivalents on Mourneabbey’s home ground. Registering an impressive 4-12 to 1-5 win, Shane Ronayne’s side set up a provincial final showdown with Tipperary’s Aherlow in Mallow next Sunday.

Level after 15 minutes, Mourneabbey dominated the second and third quarters thanks to Doireann O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Emma Coakley, and Niamh O’Sullivan’s combined efforts. The Cork side’s defence was equally impressive and denied their opponents time and space, repeatedly forcing turnovers.

Ballymacarbry struggled to contain their opponents and were unable to prevent Laura Fitzgerald from netting a hat-trick before Ciara O’Callaghan added a fourth goal on the stroke of full time.

“That’s a good Ballymacarbry team but I think we played one of our best ever games against them today,” Mourneabbey manager Shane Ronayne commented.

“We have been waiting for that kind of a performance for a while. In the past, we would have panicked and gotten into dogfights against them. That didn’t happen today and we were delighted with our control of the game.

“We were very happy with our defence in the county final. We wouldn’t have been happy with it the last day against the Banner and worked very hard on it. Our tackle count was 33 tackles made in the first half alone today. We made 50 tackles in the whole of this year’s county final so today’s effort was outstanding.”

Claire Walsh fired home a rebound to edge Ballymacarbry 1-1 to 0-2 ahead after 11 minutes. That was as good as it got for the Waterford champions, however, as two marvellous Laura Fitzgerald goals made it 2-7 to 1-3 in Mourneabbey’s favour at the break.

The hosts were equally dominant during the third quarter with Doireann O’Sullivan on top form as Fitzgerald completed her hat-trick. In contrast, Ballymacarbry could only add two points during the entire second period. There was still time for Ciara O’Callaghan to come off the bench and raise a fourth Mourneabbey green flag with the last kick of the game.

Next Sunday, MKL Gaels (Kerry) take on Mullinahone (Tipperary) in the provincial intermediate final before Mourneabbey go toe-to-toe with Aherlow immediately afterwards. Ahead of that double-header, Inch Rovers play their Munster senior B final against Rathmore (Kerry) in Mallow on Friday evening.