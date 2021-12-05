Paul Mannion a class apart as Kilmacud Crokes edge past Wolfe Tones

Leinster Club SFC quarter-final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-13 Wolfe Tones (Meath) 1-9

A humdrum enough afternoon in Navan save for the splashes of genius provided by Kilmacud Crokes attacker Paul Mannion.

Six points from the former Dublin forward, allied to a defence-splitting pass that helped create his team's crucial goal, was ultimately decisive in securing Crokes a Leinster Club SFC semi-final outing at Croke Park.

They will compete in a double-header of semi-finals on Saturday, December 18, but while the four-time Leinster winners will remain tournament favourites, there was nothing here that should frighten their opposition.

Mannion was a class apart again and underlined just what an asset he could be to Dublin in 2022 with five points from play, a converted free, and a great pass in the buildup to Ben Shovlin's all-important goal.

Aside from that, Crokes were just about the better team and benefited from the 48th-minute dismissal of Tones talisman Cian Ward who received a second yellow card.

Crokes twice threatened to burst clear in the contest but were reeled in on both occasions and were delighted that Mannion could kick three beauties from play in the closing 12 minutes or so.

Tones hadn't played a competitive game since the Meath final on November 7 - a fortnight earlier than the Dublin decider - which perhaps explained their slow start.

Padraic Diamond did open the scoring for the Kilberry outfit but they didn't score again until the 18th minute.

In the meantime, Crokes racked up the scores themselves with an unanswered 1-3 between the fifth and 15th minutes to take firm control of the game.

Tom Fox, Mannion, and Dara Mullin all pointed before Shovlin grabbed a slightly fortuitous Crokes goal.

Mannion was involved in the buildup to the goal with a defence-splitting pass to Hugh Kenny who quickly fed Shovlin and while the forward's initial shot was saved, he got lucky with the rebound which struck his heel and flew past the 'keeper.

Already trailing by five points, it looked ominous for Tones but they rallied superbly to get back to level terms at 1-3 apiece by the 28th minute.

Ward, who'd earlier miscued a close-range free, belatedly got among the points but the score that really pulled Tones back was Cian O'Neill's 18th-minute goal.

Ward was also involved in that, accepting a pass from the hard-working Thomas O'Reilly on the right and holding his composure to pick out the onrushing O'Neill with a precise pass across the goal, leaving a simple palm in.

Fox and Mannion countered with points for Crokes to leave the visitors 1-5 to 1-3 ahead at half-time but it was a genuine contest again and Tones would have the stiff wind behind them in the second half.

Crokes were brighter in the third quarter and three points in a row from Conor Ferris, Mannion, and Craig Dias nudged them five clear but they were made to fight all the way by a determined Tones.

O'Reilly and Ward struck important scores but Ward's sending off was a significant blow and the side managed by former Clare boss Micheal McDermott were unable to push on for a famous win.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: P Mannion (0-6, 1 free); B Shovlin (1-0); T Fox (0-2, 2 frees); D Mullin, C Ferris (1 45), C Dias, S Cunningham, D O'Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wolfe Tones: C O'Neill (1-0); C Ward (0-3, 3 frees); P Diamond, T O'Reilly (1 free) (0-2 each); S Ó Fionnagáin (1 mark), T Gavigan (0-1 each).

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; D O'Brien, R O'Carroll, M Mullin; C O'Connor, C O'Shea, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, P Mannion, T Fox; D Mullin, S Cunningham, H Kenny.

Subs: R McGowan for A McGowan (2); A Jones for Horan (41); C Pearson for Kenny (45); C Casey for Dias (48); C Kinsella for Fox (55).

Wolfe Tones: C Farnan; B Ó Fionnagáin, A O'Neill, S Glynn; N O'Reilly, D O'Neill, C Sheppard; P Diamond, A Callaghan; S Sheppard, C Ward, O Martin; T O'Reilly, C O'Neill, S Ó Fionnagáin.

Subs: F Ward for Callaghan (48); C Ward for C O'Neill (49); T Gavigan for Martin (56); E O'Kelly Lynch for N O'Reilly (58).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).