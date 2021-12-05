Extra-time goals finally break Loughmore-Castleiney's resistance as Éire Óg progress

Éire Óg 2-11 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-12

A brace of brilliant goals in the first half of extra-time finally helped Clare kingpins Éire Óg break the resistance of Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney in a titanic Munster club SFC quarter-final clash in Ennis.

Four minutes in full-back Aaron Fitzgerald raided from deep and latched onto a pass from Ciaran Russell before lashing home. The goal, which changed the complexion of the whole game, came just after John McGrath had put Loughmore-Castleiney ahead and when it was followed two minutes later by a Mark McInerney goal the Ennis side were on the high road to a semi-final clash with Cork champions St Finbarr’s in two weeks time.

Éire Óg were much the better early on, with the inside line of Gavin Cooney, Philip Talty and McInerney all on the mark as they eased into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after the first quarter.

By then Loughmore-Castleiney were reduced to 14 after midfielder Eamon Connolly was black-carded, but as ever they warmed to their task and were only one adrift at the break as Noel McGrath, Liam McGrath and Aidan McGrath points made it a 0-6 to 0-5 game.

In the second half they had to do it all over again after a workmanlike Éire Óg eased 0-9 to 0-6 clear by the 50th minute. But the reserves of strength that carried the Tipperary side to senior football and hurling titles in the past two weeks emerged once more as a brace by Liam Treacy and another from John McGrath levelled matters before the end. Éire Óg played the last 10 minutes with 14 after midfielder Darren O'Neill was red-carded.

Alas, there was no way back for Frankie McGrath's charges once the goals helped the home side into a 2-9 to 0-10 lead by half-time in extra-time. They died with their boots on but Éire Óg’s freshness told in the end.

Scorers for Éire Óg: M McInerney (1-2, 1f); G Cooney (0-4, 2f); A Fitzgerald (1-0); D O’Neill, P Talty, É O’Connor, E Courtney, I Ugwueru (0-1 each).

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J McGrath (1f), E Sweeney (f) (0-3 each); L Treacy (0-2, 2f); Eamon Connolly (m), N McGrath, L McGrath, A McGrath (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: N Murray; M Doherty, A Fitzgerald, R Lanigan; C Russell, C Ó hAiniféin, É O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, D Reidy, A McGrath; G Cooney (Capt), M McInerney, P Talty.

Subs: I Ugwueru for McMahon (40), D Walsh for Talty (47), T Connellan for McGrath (53), E Courtney for Cooney (61), J Collins for Cooney (75), G D’Auria for Reidy (76), P Talty for Ó hAiniféin (81).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: S Hennessy; L Egan, J Hennessy, W Eviston (Capt); J Ryan, E Meagher, B McGrath; L Treacy, Eamonn Connolly; L McGrath, J McGrath, N McGrath; C Ryan, A McGrath, Conor McGrath.

Subs: E Sweeney for Conor McGrath (39), Ciaran McGrath for Eamon Connolly (44), J Meagher for E Meagher (47), T McGrath for Ryan (47), Ed Connolly for A McGrath (64), Ed Meagher for Egan (71), Eamon Connolly for Treacy (70).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).