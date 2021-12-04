Ulster club SFC: Experience sees Derrygonnelly through titanic battle

Dromore (Tyrone) 0-13 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) 1-16 (aet)

Derrygonnelly joint-manager Mick Glynn put this extra-time win down to experience, after the Harps, Fermanagh champions for six of the last seven years, pushed through to the Ulster club SFC semi-finals.

They needed a monster 65th-minute free from Conall Jones to avoid defeat in normal time, but then pushed on in the added period at Carrickmore.

“This is our seventh year in the Ulster Club Championship, and every year you gain a bit more experience, it’s an incremental thing,” said Glynn.

“We have learned over the years, and we have a great group of players, and that experience always gives us a chance in any game. That’s our ambition, to win an Ulster Championship.” A strong second quarter saw the Erne champions open out a three point gap with scores from Garvan Jones, Declan Cassidy and Conall Jones to lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

The Tyrone men fought back through Peter Teague, Ryan McCusker and Eoin McCusker to go level, and had a man extra for the final quarter after centre-back Cassidy picked up a second booking.

Andrew McGrath thought he had won it with a 61st-minute score, before Jones forced the extra innings.

He continued to hit the target from placed balls to send his side four clear, before being sent off on a second booking, with Dromore also reduced to 14 in extra-time.

The Fermanagh men clinched it right at the death with Stephen McGullion’s punched goal.

Scorers for Derrygonnelly: C Jones (0-6, 5f); G McKenna (0-4, 1f); Stephen McGullion (1-0); R Jones (0-2); Shane McGullion, G McGovern, D Cassidy, G Jones (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dromore: E McNabb (0-3, 2f); R McNabb jnr, E McCusker (1f), P Teague (1f) (0-2 each); C O’Neill, R McCusker, A McGrath, C Goodwin (0-1 each).

DROMORE: M McGale; C O’Hara, P Teague, C O’Neill; P McHugh, R McCusker, N McCarron; O Rafferty, N Sludden; S McNabb, R McNabb snr, R McNabb jnr; E McNabb, T Sludden, E McCusker.

Subs: C Slevin for E McNabb (24), A McGrath for T Sludden (39), C McCoy for Rafferty (41), C Goodwin for McHugh (48), C MacRory for McCusker (59), T McCarron for Slevin (69).

DERRYGONNELLY: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, A McKenna; S McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, L Jones, S McGullion, C Jones, G McKenna.

Subs: R McGovern for A McKenna (43), C Burns for L Jones (51), G McGovern for G Jones (56), N Maguire (61), L Jones for Smyth (66), S Gilroy for Shane McGullion (74), G Jones for G McKenna (76).

Referee: M McNally (Dromore).