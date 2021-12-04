Munster club SFC: Determined Newcastle West book date with Kerry champions

Showing a dogged determination to get over the line, and with the defensive resilience to back it up, Newcastle West were deserving winners of this extremely hard-fought Munster Club SFC quarter-final against visitors The Nire at the home of the west Limerick club.

In terrible weather conditions and on a surface which was cutting up from the outset, this was never going to be a footballing classic, but the closeness of the exchanges meant that the result was always in the melting pot until Newcastle West substitute Diarmuid Kelly fisted over the insurance point deep into injury-time.