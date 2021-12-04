Munster club SFC: Determined Newcastle West book date with Kerry champions

Showing a dogged determination to get over the line, and with the defensive resilience to back it up, Newcastle West were deserving winners of this extremely hard-fought Munster Club SFC quarter-final against visitors The Nire at the home of the west Limerick club.
In terrible weather conditions and on a surface which was cutting up from the outset, this was never going to be a footballing classic, but the closeness of the exchanges meant that the result was always in the melting pot until Newcastle West substitute Diarmuid Kelly fisted over the insurance point deep into injury-time.
With a serious elbow injury to the home side’s wing-back Seamus Hurley necessitating a lengthy period of added time in the second half, The Nire had one last chance to rescue their situation, but the overlapping Tom Barron, who had fired narrowly wide with a great goal opportunity in the first half, had his right-foot effort well saved by Newcastle West goalkeeper Andrew Ruddle.
The protagonists were level at half-time (0-4 each), with the Waterford men, missing five players including inter-county hurling star Jamie Barron and captain James McGrath through Covid issues, having the better of the first quarter, but the Limerick champions finishing the half in the ascendancy, despite lining out without injured midfielder Cian Sheehan.
The sides were still tied 10 minutes into the second half (0-6 each) but, amazingly, there were only two further scores in the remainder of the contest, with Eoin Hurley (free) and replacement Kelly proving to be the match-winners for Jimmy Lee’s charges, who now go on to face the Kerry county champions in the provincial semi-final in a fortnight’s time.
E Hurley 0-5 (all frees), M McMahon, AJ O’Connor, D Kelly 0-1 each.
C Gleeson 0-2 (0-1 free), D Guiry, S Ryan (free), D Ryan (free), K Cuddy 0-1 each.
A Ruddle; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan; E Murphy, J Kelly, S Hurley; S Murphy, I Corbett; B Nix, S Stack, B Hurley; AJ O’Connor, M McMahon, E Hurley.
D Kelly for B Hurley (41 mins), S Brosnan for J Kelly (44 mins), L Woulfe for S Hurley, injured (56 mins), D Woods for Stack (60 mins), R O’Connor for E Hurley (60 mins). Blood sub: Brosnan for S Hurley (27-30 mins).
C Guiry; S Boyce, T O’Gorman, J Mulcahy; T Barron, T Guiry, D Ryan; D Meehan, S Walsh; D Guiry, C Gleeson, M O’Gorman; A Ryan, S Ryan, K Cuddy.
T Cooney for S Ryan, injured (30 mins), K Brazil for A Ryan (50 mins), O Walsh for Cuddy (60 mins).
C Maguire (Clare).