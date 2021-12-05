Watch Iveleary chase back-to-back promotions in Cork IAFC final battle with Mitchelstown

There is a double-header of live Cork GAA action onthis Sunday as county final season draws to a close.
Our cameras will be at Páirc Ui Chaoimh for the Premier IFC final the IAFC deciders with four clubs looking for silverware at the home of Cork GAA.
In the main event, Kantuk's are bidding for a unique double - but neighbours Newmarket stand in the way.
Led by the McLoughlin brothers, Liam O’Keeffe, and the plethora of Walsh brothers and cousins who brought Senior 'A' hurling success to the club, Kanturk will look to bring another trophy to the parish in this 3pm throw-in.
The winner of this advances to a Munster semi-final in a fortnight's time.
In the curtain-raiser, Iveleary are chasing a double of their own - back-to-back promotions.
They come up against a Mitchelstown outfit who are seeking redemption having lost the delayed 2020 Intermediate final back in August. Cork senior Cathail O’Mahony will ask plenty of difficult questions of the Iveleary defence in what promises to be a humdinger.
Throw in is at 1pm, with thelive and exclusive coverage building upto the afternoon's action from 12.30pm.