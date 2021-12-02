Kerry GAA secretary slams 'shocking and disturbing' behaviour that damaged proud name of Kerry GAA

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has said the people who deliberately told lies regarding the Kerry senior football manager selection process should be “ashamed” of themselves.

In his annual report ahead of next Monday’s Kerry GAA convention, Twiss branded as “appalling” attempts to discredit the selection process and question the integrity of the selection committee, a five-man group which he was a part of.

At the October 4 meeting of the Kerry County Board to ratify Jack O’Connor for a third stint as Kingdom boss, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy was forced to reject claims that outgoing manager Peter Keane had been treated with disrespect at the outset of the process to appoint a manager for the 2022 season.

Murphy also rejected allegations that O’Connor’s appointment had been a done deal from several weeks before the selection committee revealed their preferred candidate at the end of September.

Doubling down on Murphy’s remarks from the October meeting, county secretary Twiss has used his annual secretary’s report to lambast the “shocking and disturbing” behaviour of those who spread misinformation and targeted members of the selection committee.

He likened the uninformed commentary surrounding the selection process to a "circus" and said this spreading of lies damaged the "proud name of Kerry GAA".

“Jack O’Connor’s appointment was ratified unanimously at a County Committee meeting on October 4 after a very thorough, transparent, and well-established selection process. Attempts by some to discredit the process and question the integrity of the selection committee were appalling, to say the least,” wrote Twiss.

“Why someone or some group of people would deliberately set out to tell lies and spread misinformation, target members of the selection committee in order to undermine their credibility, was quite shocking and disturbing. To those who acted in this way, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You were willing to discredit the good name of decent people, damage the proud name of Kerry GAA, because they happened to hold a different view to yours.

“I am happy to have been part of that selection committee, to know that every single member acted honourably and with the sole intention of doing what, in their view, was best for Kerry.

“Even more impressively, they got on with their business and refused to engage in the circus that unfortunately others who should have known better failed to digress from. My thanks again to you all. You did Kerry GAA a good service.”

Twiss thanked Peter Keane for his three years of “mighty service” in the senior hot seat and said that Kerry showed “great sportsmanship” in facilitating a second postponement of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against a then Covid-affected Tyrone in August.

The All-Ireland semi-final, he wrote, “will go down in the annals of the GAA. Not least for Kerry’s great sportsmanship in ensuring the integrity of the All-Ireland SFC of 2021 was upheld by agreeing to facilitate Tyrone with a second postponement. We salute Tyrone, they won the game on the field of play as it should be and congratulate them on going on to win the championship.”